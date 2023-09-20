Jason R. Lee Appointed as New CEO of the Home Care Association of America
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Home Care Association of America (HCAOA) is proud to announce Jason R. Lee as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective October 2, 2023. Lee succeeds Vicki Hoak, who has led the organization for the past four years. Hoak will continue to contribute her expertise as CEO Emeritus through the end of October. “We will miss Vicki, who was the right leader to take the organization through the pandemic and come out the other side significantly stronger and vibrant. She leaves the organization well poised for the next chapter under Jason’s leadership,” Jeff Wiberg, HCAOA President, added.
Lee brings over 20 years of experience in advocacy and nonprofit management. His background includes a tenure as Chief of Staff and Senior Advisor to the President at the American Dental Education Association (ADEA), where he played a pivotal role in helping to guide the $30 million national organization representing academic dentistry and shape the association's strategic direction. Additionally, Lee served as Chief Advocacy and Strategy Officer at the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) in Arlington, VA. While at AFP, he also held positions as Interim President and CEO, General Counsel, and Director of Government Relations. Before joining AFP, Jason was a lobbyist for Alcalde & Fay and held legislative positions with Senator Barbara Boxer (D-CA) and Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX).
Lee holds a Juris Doctor degree from The George Washington University Law School, a Master of Arts in English Literature from Binghamton University, and a Bachelor of Arts in English Honors and Plan II Honors from The University of Texas at Austin.
“I am incredibly excited to join the Home Care Association of America and serve its inspiring members,” said Jason Lee. “The association provides an essential role in ensuring that we have a diverse and robust home care workforce to serve our country’s growing older population and those requiring care, as well as their families. As the family caregiver ratio decreases and the need for home care exponentially rises, the Home Care Association of America is well-positioned to articulate the intrinsic value of direct care workers and home care nurses to the public, media, governments, and other key groups during this critical time.”
“On behalf of the board of directors, we are so pleased to welcome such an accomplished and prepared CEO in Jason Lee,” said Wiberg. “His experience, expertise, and demeanor will be an excellent addition to our team. We look forward to his leadership in this next chapter of the HCAOA, leading our industry at a critical time with unprecedented opportunities.”
IMAGE LINK: Jason Lee, https://web.hcaoa.org/External/WCPages/WCWebContent/webcontentpage.aspx?ContentID=5421
About Home Care Association of America (HCAOA)
Founded in 2002, the Home Care Association of America (HCAOA) is the industry's leading trade association for home care providers. It represents the industry's unified voice in Washington, DC, and state governments nationwide. HCAOA represents more than 4,300 agencies across the United States.
