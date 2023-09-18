Submit Release
Addressing Arkansas’ Maternal Mortality Crisis: What a Healthy Birthing Journey Should Look Like

Maternal mortality has more than doubled in the U.S. since 1999, and no state has been more severely impacted by this crisis than Arkansas. In his latest column for the Healthcare Journal of Arkansas, ACHI President and CEO Dr. Joe Thompson suggests ways that Arkansas could reduce risks and promote healthy outcomes in the birthing journey.

For more on this topic, see our Maternal and Infant Health page.

