Veritas Collaborative Launches Triangle Outpatient Center

North Carolina-based eating disorder treatment facility now accepting patients

DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veritas Collaborative, a leader in specialty treatment for eating disorders, has opened the Veritas Collaborative Triangle Outpatient Center and is now accepting patients. The center, located in Durham, North Carolina, offers Partial Hospitalization (PHP), Intensive Outpatient (IOP), and outpatient (OP) levels of care. Outpatient services are imperative for patients in need of early intervention for an eating disorder or patients who are stepping down from a higher level of care.

The launch of Veritas Collaborative’s outpatient center addresses the increased need for a range of eating disorder services in North Carolina for people of all ages. The new facility will be in the same building as the current Veritas Collaborative inpatient and residential programs for children and adolescents, providing a full continuum of care for that population under one roof. Nearby lodging will also be available for adult patients receiving treatment who live too far away to commute to treatment easily.

Executive Director Sara Hofmeier, MS, LCMHCS, CEDS-S, will lead the Triangle Outpatient Center. Hofmeier has worked with patients with eating disorders since 2007 and has experience providing individual, group, and family therapy for patients with eating disorders across multiple levels of care.

“The opening of the Triangle Outpatient Center will allow us to care for a greater number of patients who are affected by eating disorders,” said Hofmeier. “Veritas Collaborative is dedicated to the health and well-being of our patients, and expanding our services helps us create a safe and supportive environment to provide real healing for children, adolescents, and adults.”

Veritas Collaborative specializes in individualized eating disorder treatment throughout the Southeastern United States. For more information about the Triangle Outpatient Center, please visit www.veritascollaborative.com .

About Veritas Collaborative

Veritas Collaborative offers specialty healthcare for the treatment of eating disorders. Veritas Collaborative provides a range of individualized, evidence-based services for ages eight and older, including inpatient, residential, partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient, and outpatient levels of care in a gender-diverse and inclusive environment. Our multidisciplinary team of treatment professionals includes physicians, psychiatrists, dietitians, therapists, nurses, teachers, culinary team members, and therapeutic assistants. Learn more at www.veritascollaborative.com .

Contact: newsroom@accanto.com

Sara Hofmeier

sara.hofmeier@veritascollaborative.com

919.908.0374