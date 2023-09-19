Honeygain And JumpTask Unveil Gamified Collaboration

Leading collaboration between Honeygain and JumpTask introduces a new Achievements batch for enhanced user experience.

VILNIUS, Lithuania, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Together, Honeygain , the leading application allowing users to generate passive income by sharing their Internet connection, and JumpTask , a microtask platform powered by blockchain technology, announced their most recent collaboration – "JumpTask Achievements." Aimed at promoting user engagement and participation through inventive gamified experiences, this new release is an exciting extension of their ongoing partnership.



"Our collaboration with JumpTask exemplifies our mission to make every interaction count," commented Sandra Krikštaponytė, Product Director of Honeygain. "JumpTask Achievements are a result of the combined effort aimed at transforming the Honeygain experience into something truly immersive and gratifying."

This partnership between Honeygain and JumpTask enters the global gamification market, estimated to reach $46.44 billion in 2027 , representing the alliance of know-how integrating the earning of passive income and gamification.

Following Honeygain Achievement’s earlier successes, the "JumpTask Achievements" introduces a new scope of user engagement. This blending of JumpTask’s gamification strategies and Honeygain’s already popular Achievement feature allows users to increase their earning potential while enjoying an interactive experience.

This release signifies the capacity to sustain Honeygain's users feeling empowered and connected. Users can set and attain milestones courtesy of the "JumpTask Achievements," making the process of earning passive income more lively.

The introduction of "JumpTask Achievements" accentuates the shared vision of Honeygain and JumpTask to innovate and elevate user experiences. By merging entertainment, rewards, and opportunities for personal growth, this initiative is set to create a new benchmark in how users engage with passive income platforms.

With a global community, Honeygain has established itself as a pioneering platform that enables individuals to earn passive income from the comfort of their homes effortlessly. The platform's seamless and user-friendly interface has made it a favorite among those seeking alternative revenue streams.

JumpTask is a global gig marketplace connecting 4M+ micro freelancers with earning opportunities. Their strategic approach towards gamification focuses on delivering user-centric solutions that entertain and incentivize active participation. JumpTask's commitment to innovation aligns with Honeygain's vision of revolutionizing passive income generation.

About Honeygain: Honeygain is the first-ever application that allows users to generate passive online income by sharing their Internet connection. It is the world's first crowdsourced web intelligence network that provides services to global industries for price comparisons, advertisement verification, brand protection, and more.

Contact:

Monika Ezerinskaite, Digital Marketing Manager, monika@honeygain.com

