Arm Automotive VP Suraj Gajendra and Automated Vehicle Pioneer Seval Oz to Deliver Keynotes at AVCC2023
The keynotes will be a featured part of three full days of programming on the future of automated and autonomous transportation and software-defined vehicles.
From collaborating on technology to infrastructure, I’ll discuss what industry stakeholders need to do to make fully self-driving cars a reality.”SAN JOSE, CA, USA, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AVCC, a global autonomous vehicle (AV) consortium that specifies and benchmarks solutions for AV computing in the automotive industry, today announced keynote speakers for its first-annual AVCC2023 event, September 26-28, 2023 in Cambridge, UK.
Suraj Gajendra, vice president of Automotive Products, Software and Solutions at Arm will deliver the morning keynote on Wednesday, September 27 at 9 am BST. Gajendra’s keynote, entitled ‘Four Wheels and a Billion Lines of Code’, will cover software-defined vehicle (SDV) trends, the role of Arm in SDV and how this aligns with the work the AVCC is doing.
“Autonomous and automated driving at scale are complex challenges, and at Arm we firmly believe that it's not possible for just one company or one entity to go solve this,” Gajendra said. “The community has to come together, and this requires collaboration between technology providers like Arm, our silicon partners, Tier-1s, cloud service providers, software vendors, and everybody across the automotive supply chain.”
Seval Oz, Founder of Oz Advisors and a Board Member for MicroVision and Pioneer Electronics, will kick off the program on Thursday, September 28 at 9 am BST with the keynote session titled ‘Learning from the Past to Making AVs a Reality in the Present: No Shortcuts, No Dead-ends.’ Oz joined Google’s self-driving car project in 2011 as senior business development manager, where she worked alongside a who’s-who of AV pioneers and was instrumental in the marketing efforts that introduced the world to the company’s groundbreaking AV technology.
“It’s been nearly 13 years since the New York Times first broke its “Google Cars Drive Themselves in Traffic” story in October 2010,” says Oz. “I’ll look at where we’ve been and, more importantly, where we’re headed: a world in which Automated Vehicle technology and its immense benefits are the norm. From collaborating on technology to infrastructure, I’ll discuss what industry stakeholders need to do to make fully self-driving cars a reality.”
In addition to the two keynotes, the AVCC2023 program is carefully curated to provide an unrivaled opportunity to learn firsthand the groundbreaking research, collaboration, and concepts shaping the future of automated and autonomous transportation. From cutting-edge compute platforms to state-of-the-art sensors to the latest machine-learning algorithms, it’s your chance to connect with industry visionaries, engage in thought-provoking workshops and discussions, see tomorrow’s technology, and build invaluable connections.
The inaugural AVCC2023, hosted by Arm, is your opportunity to witness the future – and be an integral part of it. The event brings together industry leaders, technologists, and mobility experts to reveal the future of Autonomous Vehicle technologies and offers the chance to meet with AVCC members, the AVCC Board, and colleagues in the auto tech industry.
