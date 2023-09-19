Virginia Department of Labor and Industry Recertifies Luminant Hopewell Power Plant as Voluntary Protection Program
‘STAR’ Site - Luminant Hopewell Power Plant is recognized for their occupational safety and health excellence
We commend the dedication of the staff and management at the Luminant Hopewell Power Plant for prioritizing workers’ safety and health.”RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, USA, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Luminant Hopewell Power Plant has received recertification as a Virginia STAR Worksite under the Virginia Occupational Safety and Health (VOSH) Voluntary Protection Programs (VPP). This is the site’s 1st recertification since receiving certification in 2020.
“We commend the dedication of the staff and management at the Luminant Hopewell Power Plant for prioritizing workers’ safety and health,” said DOLI Commissioner Gary Pan. “This achievement demonstrates their commitment toward keeping workers safe.”
The Luminant Hopewell Power Plant is one of 37 current STAR worksites to achieve and maintain this recognition. This achievement confirms the facility's creation of a safety and health program well above its industry peers. Originally commissioned in 1989, the facility is a 375MW gas-fired turbine combined cycle power plant, which generates and distributes power to multiple states via Dominion Virginia Power. The plant is also the sole provider of process steam for the nearby Ashland Chemicals.
Virginia Voluntary Protection Programs recognize Virginia employers, in any industry, demonstrating exceptional safety and health management systems. The programs are a collaboration between company management, employees, and VOSH staff to establish a cooperative relationship that encourages continuous improvement in worksite safety performance. VOSH VPP administers the Virginia STAR, Virginia Challenge, VADOC Challenge, Virginia BEST, and Virginia BUILT programs.
For more information about this program or the other services we offer, visit our website at: www.doli.virginia.gov/voluntary-protection-program/.
The Virginia Occupational Safety and Health (VOSH) program is financed in part by a grant from the U. S. Department of Labor, Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), under §23(g) of the Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970. The Virginia State Plan is funded by a grant of federal funds, which constitutes 50% of the State Plan budget excluding any state overmatch funds. Zero percent, or $0.00 of the State Plan budget, is financed through nongovernmental sources
