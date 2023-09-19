Regency Announces Growth Within Property Management

Amy Ethridge has been hired as a Property Management Coordinator for Regency Property Services.

EVANSVILLE, IN, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Regency Properties, a commercial real estate company specializing in County Seat Communities, announces exciting developments within the Property Management department.

Amy Ethridge has been hired as a Property Management Coordinator for Regency Property Services. In her new role, she will provide support to the property management department, assist in the day-to-day management of her assigned properties, and help develop a strategic plan for these properties. Amy most recently held the position as a Leasing Associate for Devonshire Gardens.

Ann Leek, Senior Property Management Coordinator, will be providing support to the Director of Property Management in her new role. In this transition, she will be working on projects that will elevate the management of Regency’s portfolio.

Ann began her career with Regency in February 2023 and holds a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from the University of Southern Indiana.

“We are excited for Ann to take on this new position within the department and welcome Amy to the team,” commented Julie Hammack, Director of Property Management.

About Regency Properties

Founded in 1949, Regency Properties specializes in acquiring, renovating, and managing shopping centers in small and mid-sized communities. Regency owns over 6.15 million square feet of retail shopping center space in 19 states. The National Commercial Real Estate Customer Service Award for Excellence recognizes Regency as an industry leader in tenant satisfaction.