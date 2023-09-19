Life Elements Adds New “Professional Strength” Formulation To Best-Selling CBD Muscle & Joint Relief Collection
Life Elements has released Professional Strength versions of its best-selling CBD Muscle & Joint Relief formulation.ATASCADERO, CA, US, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Life Elements has released Professional Strength versions of its best-selling CBD Muscle & Joint Relief formulation. The move is a direct response to customer feedback and requests for a stronger formulation to ease chronic tight muscles and joints, aches, and soreness.
The quest to find a balanced composition to target pain issues began before CBD came on the scene. Life Elements focused on curating an arsenal of natural ingredients and inflammation-reducing botanicals including calendula, ginger, turmeric, camphor, and cinnamon. The addition of other proven homeopathic elements, and eventually CBD, to amplify efficacy, catapulted the Muscle & Joint Relief solution into a best-selling product.
In an effort to combat deeper body aches, Life Elements began creating a stronger formulation for athletes and those suffering from more intensive and longer-lasting irritations. After extensive research and testing, the brand’s founder Martha Van Inwegen announced the release of their Professional Strength version to promote and improve healthy lifestyles.
“We are happy to introduce Professional Strength Muscle and Joint Relief for those customers who are looking for higher levels of efficacy.”
Professional Strength Muscle & Joint Relief is available in the following dosages for use safely and as directed:
• 2,500 mg CBD in a 2.5 oz container for the retail price of $108.00
• 3,750 mg CBD in a 2.5 oz container for the retail price of $126.00
Life Elements Professional Strength and the complete Muscle & Joint Relief Collection may be purchased at www.lifeelements.com.
About Life Elements
Established in 2006, Life Elements has professionally curated, formulated, and manufactured an award-winning collection of artisan, hand-crafted body, bath, and skin-care solutions that connect us with our overall mission to impact sustainability, community, and humanity. Featured in prominent media outlets including Forbes, Newsweek, Marie Claire, Refinery 29, Well + Good, and Men’s Health, Life Elements has a distinguished reputation for delivering the cleanest and most efficacious nature-based ingredients, sourced ethically and sustainably, to promote overall health and wellness. Inspired by the heritage and traditions of ancient alchemists and medicinal healers, Life Elements was founded in Atascadero, California, and is a minority and woman-owned business, homegrown in the United States. Life Elements is also a founding member of Farmstead Ed and the SLO County Farm Trail, a group of like-minded agricultural partners that promote responsible consumption and purposed conservation. In October of 2022, Life Elements obtained a Cosmetic Manufacturing / Industrial Hemp Registration (#117456) under California Department of Public Health, Food and Drug Branch (FDB), AB45 rules and regulations. www.lifeelements.com
Curt Van Inwegen
Life Elements
+1 760-464-1628
email us here