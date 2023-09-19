Active Optical Cable Market is Projected to Achieve a Revenue of US$ 14.2 Billion Globally, Transparency Market Research
Surging demand from high performance computing (HPC) systems and devices and increase in demand for high speed data transmission for superior connectivity.WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TMR’s comprehensive research on the Global “𝐀𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐎𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭” (2023-2031) provides insights for businesses. It covers trends, investments, tech advancements, and major players. The report uses qualitative and statistical data from 2017-2031, including SWOT, BCG, PESTLE analysis, and visuals. It offers a full market landscape with stakeholder insights, regional outlooks, and financial considerations.
The global active optical cable market size was US$ 7.3 Billion in 2022. The global active optical cable market is forecast to grow to US$ 14.2 Billion by 2031 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7 % during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
Active optical cables (AOC) contain optoelectronic modules that convert electrical signals into light in connector heads. AOC involves additional signal conversions vis-à-vis passive copper cables, which send electronic signals directly down the internal copper wire. Electrical input is converted to photons in an active optical cable by a combination of a specialized chipset or driver and laser. At the other end of the cable, photons are converted back to electrical impulses.
These high-speed data cables are commonly used in data centers and other high-speed computing environments to connect servers, switches, and other networking equipment. They are also used in consumer electronics, such as high-definition televisions, to transmit audio and video signals over longer distances.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐎𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
• In March 2023, Jabil Inc. announced the expansion of its photonics business unit's design, manufacturing, and testing capabilities, thus culminating in the introduction of a new AOC family. This move uniquely positions Jabil to address the rapid pace of advancements in optics-enabled network and data center architecture, while supporting the ongoing surge of high-performance computing (HPC), AI, cloud, and machine learning (ML) applications.
• In March 2022, Shenzhen City Euroway Technology Co, Ltd. announced the availability of its next-generation USB type C active optical cable in lengths up to 10 meters (33 feet). The next-generation AOC can charge a wide range of devices due to its power delivery of up to 60 watts and support various voltage profiles of up to 20 Volts at 3 Amps.
𝐆𝐞𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐲 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:
The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global active optical cable market.
• APAC will account for 55% of the market growth during the forecast period. The increasing number of telecom subscribers and the deployment of active optical cables in the communication sector are the major factors driving the growth of the regional market. Also, the ongoing deployment of the fourth-generation (4G) network and the future deployment of the fifth-generation (5G) network will continue to drive the growth of the active optical cable market in APAC.
𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐎𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 – 𝐕𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐫 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
The global active optical cable market is fragmented, with a substantial number of large-scale vendors holding the maximum share. Expansion of product portfolios, partnerships, and acquisitions are major strategies adopted by the leading manufacturers.
Amphenol Corporation, ATEN INTERNATIONAL Co., Ltd., Black Box, Broadcom Inc., Cisco System Inc., Coherent Corp., Hitachi Cable Ltd., Jabil Inc., Japan Aviation Electronics Industry, Ltd., Koincable, Nitto Denko Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Pure Fi, Shenzhen City Euroway Technology Co, Ltd, Siemon, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., Tyco Electronics (TE Connectivity Ltd.), and Cosemi Technologies Inc. are the prominent manufacturers of active optical cables.
The active optical cable market research report summarizes these key players in terms of parameters such as company overview, business strategies, financial overview, business segments, product portfolio, and recent developments.
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐎𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭-
By Product Type
• InfiniBand
• Ethernet
• HDMI
• USB
• Serial Attached SCSI (SAS)
• Display Port
• PCI Express (PCIe)
• Others (MIPI, Thunderbolt, etc.)
By Bit Rate
• 2 Gbps - 40 Gbps
• 41 Gbps - 100 Gbps
• 101 Gbps - 400 Gbps
• Above 400 Gbps
By Form Factor
• OSEP
• QSFP DD
• SFP DD
• QSFP
• CFP
• SPF+
• Others (Mini SAS HD, SFP, etc.)
By Application
• Data Center
• High Performance Computing
• Telecommunication
• Enterprise Storage
• Others (Industrial Controls & Instrumentation, External Storage Connection, etc.)
By End-use Industry
• IT & Telecommunication
• Aerospace & Defense
• Automotive & Transportation
• Consumer Electronics
• BFSI
• Media & Entertainment
• Retail
• Industrial
• Others (Healthcare, Research, etc.)
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐒𝐜𝐫𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:
• What is the projected growth rate of the Active Optical Cable market during the forecast period?
• What are the primary drivers influencing the Active Optical Cable market?
• What is the anticipated market size of the Active Optical Cable industry by the year 2031?
• Which geographic region is forecasted to command the largest market share in the Active Optical Cable market?
• What trends, challenges, and obstacles are expected to shape the evolution and dimensions of the Global Active Optical Cable market?
• What potential opportunities exist in the global Active Optical Cable industry within the Active Optical Cable market segment?
