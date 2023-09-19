AllInOneMarketing.com CEO Philip F. Smith Featured on the ‘Savvy Living New York’ TV Show

Philip F. Smith — a five-time Inc. 5000 award honoree, author, speaker and consultant Host Merilee Kern, MBA

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TheLuxeList.com—a broadcast and editorial platform revered for its coverage of top-tier industry thought leaders and subject matter experts through numerous television, radio and podcast programs—today announced that a September 2023 episode of its ‘Savvy Living New York’ TV show, which airs weekend daytime on the CBS owned and operated WLNY, featured an exclusive interview with serial entrepreneur and digital marketing authority Philip F. Smith—a five-time Inc. 5000 award honoree, author, speaker and consultant. The interview may be viewed on-demand, in full on The Luxe List's YouTube Channel.

Smith, who is partnered with Kevin Harrington—one of the original sharks on Shark Tank—has worked with over 10,000 clients, including IBM, HP, Intel, AT&T and other large brands. His firm AllInOneMarketing.com helps other companies scale their digital marketing efforts without making expensive and avoidable mistakes. A leader’s leader and industry pundit, Smith’s expert insights were additionally featured editorially in an article titled “Expert 6 Costly Yet Avoidable Digital Marketing Mistakes” that ran in syndication. Following is an excerpt of the story that may be read in full at MediaVillage.com.

6 Costly Yet Avoidable Digital Marketing Mistakes

With the digital marketing industry predicted to reach $807 billion by 2026, it has become a crucial aspect of modern business strategies due to its far-reaching impact and numerous advantages. In essence, digital marketing offers unparalleled opportunities for businesses to connect, engage and convert customers in ways that were not possible with traditional marketing methods. Its dynamic nature and ability to adapt to evolving trends make it an essential component of a successful modern business strategy.

“Unfortunately, digital marketing mistakes are relatively common across various industries and business sizes,” notes serial entrepreneur and digital marketing authority Philip F. Smith, a five-time Inc. 5000 award honoree, author and consultant. “While some companies have well-structured and effective digital marketing strategies, others may struggle due to various reasons. Some may not even be aware that they are falling far short, resulting in avoidable opportunity loss.”

According to Smith, below are six costly yet avoidable digital marketing mistakes that are all too common:

About Savvy Living TV

Savvy Living is a fun and fast-paced half hour lifestyle weekend daytime TV show that airs in key markets, including New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Atlanta, San Francisco and San Diego. The show covers a myriad of daily living topics, from interesting experts and exciting local events to innovative lifestyle-enhancing products and services to dreamy travel destinations...and everything in between.

Savvy Living TV Show (New York) Interview with Philip F. Smith - September 2023