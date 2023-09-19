Modern Pest Services Named One of the 10 Best Pest Control Companies in the Country by Forbes Home
Modern Pest Services recognized for Outstanding Customer Satisfaction and State of the Art Custom-Tailored Residential and Commercial Pest Control Solutions.
We are tremendously proud to be recognized as one of the top ten pest control companies. It is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our team, who work to ensure the safety of our clients.”BRUNSWICK, MAINE, USE, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Modern Pest Services is honored to be named one of the Forbes Top 10 Pest Control Companies in the United States
— David Lock, President of Modern Pest Services.
When pests invade, it can be frustrating to spend countless hours researching companies and comparing services and prices. Wouldn't it be easier if someone did all the research to ensure you are hiring the right team? Look no further. Forbes just released their list of Top 10 Pest Control Companies in the United States, and Modern Pest Services made the list. Forbes highlighted Modern’s eco-friendly SMART pest control technology, which is helping homes, businesses, and even cities like Portland, Maine, Old Town, Maine, and Somerville, Massachusetts, control rodents with 24/7 digital monitoring. Forbes also pointed out the outstanding customer experience, which was also honored this year by The Spruce.
“We are tremendously proud to be recognized as one of the top ten pest control companies in the United States. This recognition is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our team, who work tirelessly to ensure the safety of our clients and their homes and workplaces. We remain committed to delivering exceptional service and setting industry benchmarks for quality and innovation,” said David Lock, President of Modern Pest Services.
Why Choose Modern Pest Services
Full-Service Pest Control Company
Not only does Modern offer standard pest control services for typical pests such as ants, mice, carpenter ants, stinging insects, mosquitos and ticks, they also offer many other services including wildlife management, disinfecting services, and SMART Pest Control.
SMART Pest Control System
The SMART rodent control system is available for both residential and commercial properties.
These systems monitor rodent activity 24/7 to prevent infestations. SMART offers 24-hour monitoring, peace of mind, and pest infestation prevention, so your home or business stays healthy and pest-free.
SMART Cities Program
SMART rodent control is scalable beyond individual homes and businesses to entire communities. SMART Cities like Portland, Maine and Somerville, Massachusetts have looked to Modern Pest Services to track and trap pests on the streets and in the sewers with state of the art, eco-friendly technology.
Familiarity With Service Areas
The technicians at Modern Pest are local to their service areas and live and work within their communities.
Modern Pest has been proudly protecting New England for over 80 years. With over 1000k Google, BBB, and Facebook reviews, Modern prides itself on solving your pest issue and providing great customer service.
QualityPro Certification
Modern Pest Services is a certified member of QualityPro, ensuring exceptional pest control. Requirements include
• Criminal background checks
• Drug-free workplace policy
• Technicians and employees pass the QualityPro exam
• Practices proper pesticide handling
Contact Modern Pest Services Today
Modern Pest offers exceptional service, and trained technicians dedicated to solving your pest control problems.
If you are looking for pest control services or have any questions
