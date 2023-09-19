Conexus Solutions, Inc. Attains Preferred Services Partner Status for Veeva Development Cloud
New Status Represents the 5th Veeva Certification for Conexus, a 2024 Inc. 5000 Honoree
This certification will enable us to continue enhancing our service offerings, drive operational efficiencies, and provide an unparalleled experience to our clients in the life science sector.”PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Conexus Solutions, Inc., a Premiere Veeva Services Partner, Commercial Cloud and a leading provider of life science data and technology services for companies optimizing commercial and clinical business functions, announces its achievement of Preferred Services Partner status for Veeva Development Cloud for post-implementation support. This significant milestone demonstrates Conexus’ unwavering commitment to excellence and proficiency in delivering clinical, R&D, and commercial services to the life science industry.
Veeva Development Cloud is the foundation for product development that empowers life science organizations to streamline end-to-end processes across clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety operations. By achieving Preferred Services Partner, Conexus will further strengthen the company’s capabilities to deliver services across a broad set of client business functions.
"Reaching the Preferred Services Partner status with Veeva Development Cloud is a significant achievement for Conexus Solutions. It’s a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, as well as our commitment to offering a complete set of services for companies at all phases of clinical, R&D, and commercial development," said Akshay Kapadia, Founder and CEO at Conexus. "This certification will enable us to continue enhancing our service offerings, drive operational efficiencies, and provide an unparalleled experience to our clients in the life science sector."
As a Preferred Services Partner for Veeva Development Cloud, Conexus solidifies its position as a trusted provider of top-tier services and solutions tailored to the specific needs of life science companies. This new status, explicitly for post-implementation support, reflects the company's dedication to servicing companies as they seek to utilize data-driven decision-making to drive efficiency, compliance, and success within the industry.
About Conexus Solutions, Inc.
Conexus Solutions, Inc. is a leading provider of life science data and technology services, offering tailored solutions that empower organizations to overcome complex challenges and accelerate growth. With a diverse team of experts and deep domain knowledge, Conexus continues to set the benchmark for excellence in the life science industry. Learn more at cnxsi.com.
