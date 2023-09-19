CISO: Generative AI Opportunities, Risks Uncovered by Network Teams

Risks include data leakage, misinformation, and compliance considerations.

CLEVELAND, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a recent article for CXO Today, Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) John Parlee states that as Generative AI has gained the attention of many organizations’ networking teams, associated opportunities and risks are being discovered.

“Generative AI has a lot of potential as a productivity tool, particularly when organizations can add contextualized data from their own operations,” John Parlee, Park Place Technologies’ CISO, shared in a larger interview about data center growth in India. “Generative AI has gained the attention of many organizations, as they assess its potential and understand associated risks. Those risks include data leakage, misinformation, unauthorized access and abuse, dependency, and compliance and legal considerations.”

Generative AI presents exciting opportunities for applications like guided learning, troubleshooting, and simplified reporting and analysis, Parlee said. “By leveraging Generative AI, network teams can shift their focus from grappling with data analytics techniques to delving into the insights presented by the generated data,” he added. “Through the development of tailored prompts, engineers can instruct Generative AI to perform the required analytics and produce the specific data they need.”

Parlee also stated that Generative AI can contribute to network efficiency and performance. “By employing predictive analytics, it can accurately anticipate areas where capacity needs to be augmented, enabling proactive measures to optimize network operations,” he explained.

For the full interview on network optimization, data center growth in India, and Generative AI opportunities and risks, visit CXO Today.

About John Parlee and Park Place Technologies

As Chief Information Security Officer, John drives the strategic planning and policy to deliver a mature information security and risk management program, ensuring the protection of employees and customers.

John is a seasoned information security leader with expertise in developing information security programs. Most recently, John was the Director of Information Security for Carbon Black (acquired by VMWare), where he led the security engineering and threat operations teams. Prior to Carbon Black, John established the security operations program as Head of Information Security for Cognex Corporation. He spent his early career years working on information security programs for the U.S. Department of Defense and DARPA with the MITRE corporation.

John graduated from the United States Military Academy with a degree in information systems engineering and holds a master’s degree in information security from Carnegie Mellon University. He served as a Cavalry Officer in the 3rd Armored Cavalry Regiment, and as an Officer in the Army Reserve Information Operations Command.

Park Place Technologies is a global data center and networking optimization firm. We help more than 21,000 clients optimize data center budgets, productivity, performance, and sustainability so they can think bigger – and act faster. From procurement to decommissioning, our comprehensive portfolio of services and products helps IT teams optimize IT lifecycle management. This frees time and spend so customers can focus on transforming their businesses for the future.

Park Place’s industry-leading and award-winning services portfolio includes Park Place Hardware Maintenance™, Park Place Professional Services™, ParkView Managed Services™, Entuity Software ™ and Curvature Hardware sales. For more information, visit www.parkplacetechnologies.com. Park Place is a portfolio company of Charlesbank Capital Partners and GTCR.

