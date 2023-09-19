THE MASTERCLASSES WITH LUCA CIANO DEDICATED TO PROVOLONE VALPADANA PDO ARE RESUMING AT THE WILLIAM ANGLISS INSTITUTE

On the Sydney and Melbourne campuses, the famous starred chef accompanies students in discovering one of the most renowned PDO cheeses!

CREMONA, ITALY, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A year has elapsed, and the format that sees the collaboration between the famous chef Luca Ciano, the Provolone Valpadana PDO and the William Angliss Institute is renewed.

After the excellent results obtained in 2022, the master classes aimed at students interested in learning about and elaborating upon the peculiarities and uses of Provolone Valpadana PDO cheese resume at the William Angliss Institute.

Classes, open to future food industry leaders, are held on the Sydney campus on 19 and 20 September, from 10 am and in Melbourne on 16 October, from 10 am to 11:30 am. This intense training session is led by celebrity chef Luca Ciano who accompanies students in exploring and experiencing the gastronomic versatility of Provolone Valpadana PDO in both its varieties of mild and strong.

“It gives me great pleasure to show our future generation chefs an amazing product like Provolone Valpadana PDO - said Chef Luca Ciano. This incredible cheese is relatively new to the Australian market. The taste on its own and as an ingredient in dishes is extremely versatile”, Luca added.

There will be a focus on the production method, on the organoleptic characteristics of the cheese and on the PDO quality brand, which places it among the Made in Italy dairy excellences. Lastly, Provolone Valpadana PDO will be featured in three exclusive recipes interpreted by the chef: “Strong Provolone Valpadana PDO foam, charred baby leeks & asparagus, toasted hazelnut, rosemary garlic & balsamic dressing”; “Risotto with caramelised radicchio, crispy guanciale, Mild Provolone Valpadana PDO Fondue, toasted peppercorn” and “Gnocco Fritto with Mild Provolone Valpadana DPO & capocollo”.

These masterclasses are part of the promotional project "Born to Be Authentic - Provolone Valpadana, a PDO cheese from Europe", planned by the Protection Consortium and co-financed by the European Commission, to increase awareness and consumption of the cheese in Australia.

“Together with the William Angliss Institute, we believe in the importance of making tomorrow's chefs aware of quality products, such as our Provolone Valpadana PDO, the result of rigorous production regulations which are a guarantee of transparency and safety for the consumer. - says Giovanni Guarneri, President of the Consortium - Today Australia is one of the main importing countries of Provolone Valpadana PDO and this indicates how it is increasingly appreciated and used in cooking, both in its mild and strong versions. Its great versatility, in fact, allows multiple recipes, from the simplest to the most gourmet ones, as Luca Ciano teaches us”.

