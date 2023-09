Germany Agricultural Machinery Market Size To Grow At A CAGR Of 3.70% In The Forecast Period Of 2023-2028

Germany Agricultural Machinery Market

Germany Agricultural Machinery Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Report, Forecast 2023-28

Germany Agricultural Machinery Market OutlookAccording to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, " Germany Agricultural Machinery Market Growth , Size, Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2023-2028″, the Germany agricultural machinery market reached a value of USD 5.64 billion in 2022. Aided by the increasing demand for efficient and sustainable farming practices, coupled with technological advancements, the market is projected to further grow at a CAGR of 3.70% between 2023 and 2028 to reach a value of USD 6.99 billion by 2028.Agricultural machinery, encompassing a broad range of equipment from tractors to harvesters, plays a pivotal role in enhancing farm productivity, ensuring timely agricultural processes, and reducing manual labour dependency. Germany, with its engineering prowess and a rich farming history, stands at the forefront of developing innovative, durable, and efficient agricultural machinery.One of the primary Germany agricultural machinery market trends is the country’s emphasis on mechanisation to achieve sustainable agriculture. As German farmers grapple with challenges like changing climatic conditions, decreasing farmlands, and increasing demand for food, the role of machinery that can optimise farm output while ensuring sustainability becomes paramount.Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents@Moreover, Germany’s reputation as an engineering giant translates to its agricultural machinery sector as well. The presence of several globally recognised machinery manufacturers in the country, known for their innovation, quality, and efficiency, substantially fuels Germany agricultural machinery market growth. Companies like CLAAS and Krone are not just catering to the domestic demand but have a significant export footprint, further strengthening the market position.In addition to the primary farming equipment, there is a surge in demand for specialised machinery tailored for specific agricultural tasks, from soil preparation to post-harvest processing. This trend is driven by the diversification of German agriculture and the rising complexity of farming operations.Furthermore, as sustainable farming practices gain traction, machinery that supports conservation agriculture, such as minimum tillage equipment and precision planters, is witnessing heightened demand, propelling the Germany agricultural machinery market expansion. This shift is in line with Germany’s commitment to environmental conservation and its aim to achieve a significant portion of its food production through sustainable means.Read Full Report with Table of Contents@Germany’s focus on smart farming and digitalisation presents a plethora of opportunities as the lines between conventional farming and tech-driven agriculture blur. Therefore, machinery equipped with sensors, AI-driven insights, and remote monitoring capabilities will dominate the scene, fuelling the Germany agricultural machinery market demand.Germany Agricultural Machinery Market SegmentationThe market can be divided based on tractor horsepower, ploughing, and cultivating machinery, planting machinery, harvesting machinery, haying and forage machinery, irrigation machinery, and application.Market Breakup by Tractor HorsepowerBelow 40 HP40 to 120 HPAbove 120 HPMarket Breakup by Ploughing and Cultivating MachineryPloughsHarrowsCultivators and TillersOthersMarket Breakup by Planting MachinerySeed DrillsPlantersSpreadersOthersMarket Breakup by Harvesting MachineryCombine HarvestersForage HarvestersOthersMarket Breakup by Haying and Forage MachineryMowers and ConditionersBalersOthersMarket Breakup by Irrigation MachinerySprinkler IrrigationDrip IrrigationOthersMarket Breakup by ApplicationLand Development and Seed Bed PreparationSowing and PlantingWeed CultivationPlant ProtectionHarvesting and ThreshingPost-harvest and Agro-ProcessingCompetitive LandscapeThe EMR report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other major developments, of the leading companies operating in the Germany agricultural machinery market. Competitive LandscapeThe EMR report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other major developments, of the leading companies operating in the Germany agricultural machinery market. Some of the major players explored in the report by Expert Market Research are as follows:Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.AGCO Corporation (Fendt)Kubota CorporationDeere & CompanyOrbia Advance Corporation S.A.B. (Netafim Ltd.)CLAAS KGaA mbHKUHN SASDAEDONG KIOTI Europe BVCNH Industrial N.V.Yanmar Holdings Co., Ltd.Others 