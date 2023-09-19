Agricultural Surfactants Market Size, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2023-2028
Agricultural Surfactants Market Size To Grow At A CAGR Of 6.80% In The Forecast Period Of 2023-2028.30 NORTH GOULD STREET, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Agricultural Surfactants Market Outlook
According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, “Agricultural Surfactants Market Size, Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2023-2028″, the agricultural surfactants market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.80% between 2023 and 2028. Aided by the burgeoning demand for high-efficiency agrochemicals and the growth of precision farming, the market is expected to grow significantly by 2028.
Agricultural surfactants are a key component in agrochemicals, enhancing the efficiency of pesticides, herbicides, and other crop protection products. They facilitate the spread and penetration of agrochemicals on plant surfaces, improving their effectiveness in pest and disease management. Besides this, agricultural surfactants play a crucial role in soil wetting, plant nutrition, and moisture management, vital for sustainable agricultural practices.
The escalating demand for high-efficiency agrochemicals is a significant driver for the agricultural surfactants market growth. As agricultural producers aim to maximise crop yields, the need for highly effective pesticides and herbicides has surged, bolstering the demand for agricultural surfactants. Additionally, the increase in global food demand and the necessity for high crop productivity are further driving the need for efficient crop protection solutions.
The rise of precision farming is another key factor propelling the agricultural surfactants market. Precision farming relies on advanced technologies and farm management techniques to enhance the efficiency and productivity of agricultural operations. Agricultural surfactants play an integral role in this method, improving the efficiency of agrochemical applications and contributing to the precision farming drive.
Moreover, the expanding use of agricultural surfactants in various farming practices is supporting the agricultural surfactants market expansion. They are used in seed treatment, soil treatment, and foliar spray applications, each of which contributes to enhancing crop productivity. The growing awareness of these benefits among farmers and agronomists is boosting the adoption of agricultural surfactants.
In addition, the demand for bio-based agricultural surfactants is on the rise, in line with the increasing emphasis on sustainability in agriculture. Bio-based surfactants are made from renewable resources and offer several benefits, including environmental friendliness, low toxicity, and biodegradability. This trend toward sustainable farming is expected to create new growth avenues for the agricultural surfactants market.
Agricultural Surfactants Market Segmentation
The market can be divided based on type, substrate type, application, crop type, and region.
Market Breakup by Type
Anionic
Non-Ionic
Cationic
Amphoteric
Market Breakup by Substrate Type
Bio-based
Synthetic
Market Breakup by Application
Herbicides
Insecticides
Fungicides
Others
Market Breakup by Crop Type
Cereals and Grains
Corn
Wheat
Others
Fruits and vegetables
Others
Market Breakup by Region
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape
The EMR report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and acquisitions and mergers, among other major developments, of the global agricultural surfactants companies. Some of the major key players explored in the report by Expert Market Research are as follows:
Evonik Industries AG
Solvay S.A.
The Dow Chemical Company
Clariant International Ltd.
Nufarm Ltd.
Others
Other