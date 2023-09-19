(Video) Thousands of Iranians Rally in Brussels Marking Uprising Anniversary, Advocating for Democratic Republic
On Sep.15, marking the first anniversary of Iran’s 2022 uprising against the authoritarian regime in Iran. On this day thousands of Iranians rallied in Brussels the Belgian capital. Advocating for the Democratic Republic in Iran and honoring its martyrs.
“Khamenei and his ruthless IRGC are well aware that another uprising is looming, they are powerless to prevent it,” Mrs. Rajavi added. "The same motivations that created the uprising of 2022-2023 are at work with even greater intensity, in the next big uprising."
Irish Senator Gerry Horkan: “On the first anniversary of the popular uprising in Iran, to send a clear message of support to the brave Iranian people and to amplify their demands, down with the dictator, down with either the Shah or the Supreme Leader."
Mr. Horkan: “The Iranian people’s viable democratic alternative, and endorse Madam Rajavi’s 10-point democratic platform for the future of Iran, where the people of Iran will be able to choose their own governments that they want to vote for."
Participants held placards and voiced slogans epitomizing the inevitable triumph of the uprising, and calling for a democratic republic in a liberated Iran.
Participants held placards and voiced slogans epitomizing the inevitable triumph of the uprising, resonating with their fervor for a democratic republic in a liberated Iran tomorrow.
The chorus of their voices echoed the indomitable spirit of the Iranian populace and their steadfast resolve to overthrow the oppressive dictatorship of the mullahs on this pivotal anniversary.
Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), conveyed a message to compatriots participating in these demonstrations, reflecting the collective aspiration for freedom and democracy.
Mrs. Rajavi stated, “A year has passed since the eruption of the nationwide uprising in Iran, sparked by the tragic loss of Zhina Amini (Mahsa). This uprising set the regime ablaze in its entirety. It has been a year brimming with the bravery and sacrifice of the Iranian people’s children, from Zahedan to Tehran, from Kurdistan to Khorasan, from Tabriz to Rasht, Kermanshah, Isfahan, Kerman, Shiraz, and every corner of Iran. This uprising, a manifestation of the boundless strength of the Iranian people, has wrought miracles and inspired awe. An uprising that, no matter how much they tried to suppress it, no matter how much blood they spilled from its body, neither deviated from its course nor relinquished its resolve to topple the regime. And today, it is the Iranian uprising whose footsteps are being heard. And it is the architects of uprising and rebels who say, ‘We will return, marching victoriously through the streets to topple the palaces of tyranny and suppression of the clerics.’”
“Khamenei and his ruthless IRGC are well aware that another uprising is looming, yet they are powerless to prevent it,” Mrs. Rajavi added. "The same factors and motivations that created the uprising of 2022-2023 are at work with even greater intensity, preparing the social landscape for the next big uprising.
The daily protests that erupt across society, from the retirees’ rallies, frequent workers’ strikes, and scattered revolts in various parts of the country to the relentless attacks by rebellious youths against the IRGC and suppression agents, are all the ripples of the same looming volcano.
The astronomical rise in prices, rendering people homeless, the regime’s entrenchment, and increasing yielding to bloodthirsty figures like Ebrahim Raisi, the henchman of 1988 all of these constitute a ruthless war against Iranian society. They not only intensify the motivations for an uprising but also dig their own grave in the process.
Yes, this regime is at an impasse; it will not return to its previous balance. It faces a society where not only the social readiness for overthrowing the regime has increased, but the confrontational stance of the young generation against the Revolutionary Guards has also intensified. The more the clerical regime resorts to behind-the-scenes deals with foreign interlocutors, the more it hatches plots against the PMOI and the NCRI, and the more appealing powers degrade themselves in the face of the regime’s policy of hostage-taking and blackmail, the point of no return has been reached; this regime can no longer avert its own downfall. Mrs. Rajavi emphasized the conspiracies and plans of the clerical regime aimed at obstructing the revolutionary path. These efforts involve seeking foreign aid and manipulating individuals within the Iranian community who pretend to be dissidents. She asserted, “Guided by Massoud Rajavi, [NCRI founder], the revolutionary solution thwarted the uprising from being stolen and directed it towards the overthrow of the Velayat-e Faqih regime. Massoud safeguarded the great heritage of the people and history, and the blood of 120,000 Mojahedin and revolutionaries, including those 30,000 unforgettable martyrs, strengthening the people’s front against the dictatorships of both the Shah and the mullahs. Through the challenging obstacles, amidst the complexities and darkness, he opened the path for a democratic revolution and laid the foundation for its victory a path that will undoubtedly lead to its triumphant and glorious conclusion. Today, the tide is turning against the regime and its allies. The clerics have no escape from the inevitable overthrow by the army of uprising and the grand army of the Iranian people‘s freedom. The democratic revolution of the people of Iran will triumph.”
This gathering witnessed a diverse array of speakers, including:
Irish Senator Gerry Horkan:
“On the first anniversary of the popular uprising in Iran, to send a clear message of support to the brave Iranian people and to amplify their demands, down with the dictator, down with either the Shah or the Supreme Leader. This is all about democracy, we are not looking to replace one dictatorship with another, we are supporting the ten-point plan of Madame Rajavi for a democratic, peaceful, prosperous, secular Iran. And we have a clear message to the murderous leaders in Tehran that your only option is to accept your fate and bow to the will of the Iranian people. The people of Iran have every reason to be optimistic and hopeful of the future because they have the necessary means to successfully overcome the theocratic regime and establish a free, democratic, and secular Iran. They have an expanding network of Resistance Units that organize and spread the protests, a bastion of resistance and hope in Ashraf 3, which I have visited. A strong, experienced coalition of democratic opposition and personalities in the NCRI, mirrors both the Iranian society and its popular aspirations for freedom and democracy. We have a democratic alternative summarized in the Ten-Point Plan of the NCRI President-Elect Madame Rajavi and her inspiring leadership, which is respected by the courageous women of Iran, leading both the resistance movement for decades and the unfolding uprising in Iran. With young people and women to the fore, and much political support right across the world, as was exemplified at our earlier conference today, with people from North America, from South America, from all over Europe and many other parts of the world, there is huge support politically for a democratic, peaceful, free Iran. So, to EU leaders, EU member state governments, and the European Parliament, we ask and we say that you cannot ignore nor alter these facts, that there is an organized Iranian opposition of the people, by the people, and for the people. You must end appeasement with the brutal regime in Iran, which we must remember is supporting everyday Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine, with many, many Iranian drones being supplied to the evil, illegal regime, or to the Russian regime, being used against the Ukrainian people in their illegal invasion of Ukraine. We must end the prevailing immunity to the use of UN mechanisms and universal jurisdictions and recognize the NCRI, the Iranian people’s viable democratic alternative, and endorse Madam Rajavi’s 10-point democratic platform for the future of Iran, where the people of Iran will be able to choose their own governments that they want to vote for. To the EU leaders and European heads of state who will attend the General Assembly debate in New York next week at the UN, we ask that you join the people of Iran in rejecting and boycotting Iran’s current President, Ebrahim Raisi, the Butcher of Tehran, and greet him at the UN by referring his case to the UN Security Council for prosecution in the International Tribunal for his involvement with the 1988 massacre of 30,000 political prisoners and violent crackdown on protesters in both 2019 and again since last year. We also ask the EU and its member states to stop rewarding the regime’s hostage-taking diplomacy and designate the IRGC, the Supreme Leader’s private army of terrorism and oppression, as a terrorist organization. The regime is weaker than ever, desperate, and will never be able to silence the Iranian people nor restrict or eliminate the organized resistance. The growing dissent, as exemplified here by yourselves, and crises facing the regime that sparked the recent uprising persist. The mullahs cannot stop the inevitable democratic revolution in Iran through executions. That is the lesson of history and the promise of the Iranian Resistance.
We never know when a regime will fall, but we didn’t know when the Berlin Wall would fall and it fell, we didn’t know when the Shah would fall and he fell, and we hopefully will sooner rather than later see this regime fall. A free and democratic republic in Iran is very much within reach. The Iranian people and the NCRI’s cause are just and will prevail. We look forward to a free, secular, democratic, peaceful, prosperous Iran in the very near future. I want to thank you all very much for being here today and for the NCRI for all it does.”
Former MEP Struan Stevenson:
My sisters and brothers, today we are here because one year ago Masa Amini was murdered by the morality police. We are here for Mahsa Amini. Her name will go down in history. She will never be forgotten.
You know the mullahs, since the insurrection that began a year ago, they have killed 750 people. They’ve jailed over 30,000 and they think that by doing that they will stop us. They can think again, we will never be stopped.
The uprising has been led by women, brave, courageous women who have joined the PMOI Resistance Units. They have torched IRGC and Basij command posts. They have defaced posters of Khamenei. They have put graffiti on the walls. They have displayed posters of Madam Rajavi and Masoud Rajavi and they will not be beaten. They have hacked into the international networks of state television and shown pictures of Mrs. Rajavi at the PMOI.
This is the courage of the women who are leading this uprising. And of course, in the usual way, the regime has resorted to arrest, torture, and executions. They have executed 600 people in the last year. How can you have conversations in the West with a regime that has hanged 600 people in the past year?
A regime that finances war and terror across the Middle East, it backs Bashar al-Assad in Syria, the Houthi rebels in Yemen, Hezbollah, the militias in Iraq, and Hamas. This regime backs terror in the Middle East and internationally.
And that’s why tens of thousands of women, tens of thousands, took to the streets, joining with their brothers, and their fathers, in the international uprising. Students, nurses, teachers, factory workers, and pensioners, crying down with the dictator, whether it be the Shah or the mullahs.
These courageous PMOI, demand an end to corruption, an end to discrimination, an end to repression, and an end to the military adventurism of the mullahs’ regime. Because women have been treated as second-class citizens in Iran.
They have had brutal attacks for the crime of mal-veiling. They have had acid thrown in their face, they have had stabbings. They have been arrested, sometimes teenage girls, and students arrested for dancing or singing and posting the videos on social media. Sometimes, they have been arrested for attending end-of-term parties at university.
This is what gender equality apparently looks like in Iran today. That’s why women have had enough. That’s why women are at the forefront of this uprising.
You know, when Ruhollah Khamenei hijacked the revolution in 1979, one of the first things he did, he announce that equality between men and women is in fundamental violation of some of the most crucial rulings of Islam, and is in defiance of some of the exploitation and is in defiance of some of the explicit commandments of the Quran.
That, my sisters and brothers, is a wicked deception. That is a lie. He used that deception to abolish family protection laws. He did away with female judges. Only a tiny minority of members of the majlis are women.
And that’s why now the mullahs are so scared of the PMOI. They’re so scared of the women who are leading the PMOI because they see the PMOI as the main threat to their existence. The PMOI will overthrow this regime. And the mullahs say, if we see or identify anyone from the PMOI, they will be arrested, tortured, and possibly executed.
Well, I have a message today for the mullahs. I am PMOI! You are PMOI! We are all PMOI!
It is time now for the West to stand up beside the people of Iran, beside the courageous women and men. We are calling today for the PMOI and the Resistance Units to rise up again, and overthrow this regime. Victory is within sight.
The West must blacklist the IRGC. They must be named as a terrorist organization. Blacklist the IRGC. They must be named as a terrorist organization. Khamenei and Raisi must be brought before the international courts in The Hague and charged with crimes against humanity and human rights abuse.
We will see them in prison. Sisters and brothers, the mullahs’ days are numbered. The turbaned tyrant’s days are coming to an end. We will all march together for freedom, in Tehran. Victory and long live Rajavi!
Thank you.
Shahin Gobadi
NCRI
+33 6 61 65 32 31
email us here
Brussels-Grand Rally: Iranians Commemorate Uprising Anniversary, Advocating for Democratic Republic