Mayonnaise Market Share, Size, Trends, Price, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report and Forecast 2023-2028
An increase in the demand for convenience foods is fuelling the expansion of the global mayonnaise market.30 NORTH GOULD STREET, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, “Global Mayonnaise Market Size, Share, Price, Report and Forecast 2023-2028″, the global mayonnaise market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4% between 2023 and 2028. Aided by the escalating demand for convenience food products and the broadening applications of mayonnaise in the culinary world, the market is expected to grow significantly by 2028.
Mayonnaise is a versatile condiment often used in a variety of dishes, including salads, sandwiches, and dips. It is primarily made from oil, egg yolks, vinegar or lemon juice, and seasonings. In addition to serving as a condiment, mayonnaise also serves as a foundation for numerous other sauces, underlining its significance in a variety of cuisines. It is a popular option in residential and commercial kitchens due to its smooth texture and distinctive flavour profile, which increase the appeal of many foods.
An increase in the demand for convenience foods is fuelling the expansion of the global mayonnaise market. In addition, consumers are increasingly looking for ready-to-eat or simple-to-prepare food items due to the fast pace of modern life. As a result, people are using condiments like mayonnaise more frequently because they may immediately improve the flavour of many different cuisines. Furthermore, since mayonnaise is a common ingredient in many different international cuisines, the ongoing trend of global culinary discovery has further enhanced its popularity.
The growing use of mayonnaise in the food industry also contributes significantly to mayonnaise market expansion. The flavour and texture of many menu items are enhanced by the extensive usage of mayonnaise in the fast-food sector. It also serves as a component in prepared salads, sandwich spreads, and ready meals, which further boosts market expansion in the food processing sector.
Additionally, the mayonnaise market growth has been aided by the emergence of several varieties, such as low-fat, vegan, and flavoured alternatives. Growing health concerns are motivating a lot of people to switch to low-fat or vegan mayonnaise products. At the same time, flavoured mayonnaise products, such as mayonnaise with garlic, chipotle, and wasabi, have gained popularity by catering to consumers’ shifting taste preferences, driving the market’s expansion.
Market Segmentation
The market can be divided based on type, end use, distribution channel, and region.
Market Breakup by Type
• Unflavoured Mayonnaise
• Flavoured Mayonnaise
Market Breakup by End Use
• Institutional
• Retail
Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
• Convenience Stores
• Online Retailers
• Speciality Stores
• Others
Market Breakup by Region
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape
The EMR report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and acquisitions and mergers, among other major developments, of the global mayonnaise companies. Some of the major key players explored in the report by Expert Market Research are as follows:
• Nestlé S.A.
• The Kraft Heinz Company
• Unilever Food Solutions
• McCormick & Company, Inc.
• Others
