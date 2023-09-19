Reservists head to Indo-Pacific for Rally in the Pacific 2023

Senior Master Sgt. Naomi Bouska, 934th Force Support Squadron non-commissioned officer in charge of food operations, places a large pot on to boil during dinner preparation for the Reserve members at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hilo, Hawaii for the Rally in the Pacific 2023 exercise, Sept 7. RITP23 was designed to test the abilities of Air Force Reserve units to execute rapid global mobility missions in challenging, contested scenarios, while dispersed across the Indo-Pacific region and various drop zones simulating diverse operating locations to conduct all-domain operations against a near-peer adversary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jessica Kendziorek)