AFIMSC announces 2023 I-WEPTAC topics

The Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center has announced its 2023 Installation and Mission Support Weapons and Tactics Conference topics, and four Mission Area Working Groups are well on their way to finding solutions to the Department of the Air Force’s biggest agile combat support challenges.

Held annually, I-WEPTAC examines fundamental installation and mission support challenges to identify deficiencies, shortfalls and developmental gaps that limit DAF’s ability to execute and operate efficiently. Focused on Shaping Force Presentation, Generation and Installation Combat Resilience, this year’s topic out-briefs take place Oct. 4 here.

I-WEPTAC 2023 Topics:

MAWG 1 - Reconfiguring Garrison Installation & Mission Support to Enable AFFORGEN Implementation , chaired by Lt. Col. Ross Dotzlaf, facility sustainment restoration and modernization chief, AFIMSC Installation Support Directorate.

, chaired by Lt. Col. Ross Dotzlaf, facility sustainment restoration and modernization chief, AFIMSC Installation Support Directorate. MAWG 2 - Focusing Expeditionary Combat Support Capabilities in the AFFORGEN Deployment Model , chaired by Maj. Ronda Underwood, chief of the Air Force Civil Engineer Center Expeditionary Engineering Division, Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida.

, chaired by Maj. Ronda Underwood, chief of the Air Force Civil Engineer Center Expeditionary Engineering Division, Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida. MAWG 3 - Combat Support Training Ranges - Providing Regional Readiness Training & Expeditionary Combat Support Certification , chaired by Lt. Col. Kale McGinnis, chief of the AFIMSC Resources Directorate Installation Support Branch.

, chaired by Lt. Col. Kale McGinnis, chief of the AFIMSC Resources Directorate Installation Support Branch. MAWG 4 - Andersen AFB Combat Resilience Master Plan, chaired by Maj. Zachary Schumann, 11th Civil Engineer Squadron Engineering Flight commander, Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, D.C.

Previous conferences focused on broad innovation topics typically submitted by Airmen, Guardians, civilians and organizations from around the Air Force, but this year AFIMSC is trying something different.

“This year’s topics represent a shift from those crowd-sourced innovation topics to very focused topics that are at the forefront of senior leader thoughts on force presentation and near-peer competition,” said Lt. Col. Michael Askegren, AFIMSC Innovation and Improvement Division chief and this year’s I-WEPTAC Air Boss. The first three topics deal directly with the Air Force Force Generation model and how the I&MS community fits in that model.”

The DAF Checkmate Division and Lt. Gen. James Jacobson, Pacific Air Forces deputy commander recommended topics, which were approved and passed on to the MAWGs by Maj. Gen. John Allen, AFIMSC commander.

As has been the case at every I-WEPTAC, MAWGs have the opportunity to leverage innovation in how they solve the problem statements.

“The AFFORGEN-focused MAWGS are not constrained in how to solve the problem within the current Air Force structure,” Askegren said. “If there’s a better way to do it, they can still propose radically different solutions that may have not been considered through traditional staffing processes. Additionally, MAWG 4 has a line of effort that looks to add innovation and new technologies into the Andersen rebuild, such as using state-of-the-art warehouse solutions for war reserve materiel storage.”

The MAWGs, made up of 125-150 Airmen and Guardians, have been working on their topics and looking forward to presenting solutions to an audience of MAJCOM deputy commanders and general officers from across the DAF.

“It feels great to be in a position where I can inform and help shape the future of the Air Force,” McGinnis said. “In response to General Brown’s Accelerate Change or Lose initiative, the Air Force is undergoing the most significant change in how we present forces in my career. I’m excited to be a part of the I-WEPTAC team in making sure we get this right.”

This year’s event will be recorded, and the video will be made available shortly after the conference. Visit the website for the link and for more information on I-WEPTAC at https://www.afimsc.af.mil/News/I-WEPTAC-2023/.