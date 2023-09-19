Rising Skincare Awareness Boost Demand for Organic Cosmetics Market, estimated to Reach a US$ 33.7 Billion by 2033
The US leads in organic cosmetics due to rising health-consciousness, advanced products, and policies favoring natural ingredients.NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The organic cosmetics market is anticipated to be worth US$ 19.6 Billion. The market is expected to increase at a 5.1% CAGR from US$ 20.5 Billion in 2023 to US$ 33.7 Billion in 2033. Natural claims have sparked the sustainability quotient in addition to being significant product purchase drivers when paired with product efficacy claims and brand identity.
The packaging trends in the personal care sector have evolved to incorporate more secure, natural formulas, and practical packaging. Natural solutions are being employed more and more in product packaging as a result of the excellent response they are receiving from the product industry. The businesses’ marketing techniques call attention to profitable container designs while also advocating natural solutions.
Customers now demand total transparency from cosmetics producers regarding their sourcing practises, goods, ingredients, and environmental practises. As the requirement to prove their social and environmental credentials develops, more cosmetics companies and manufacturers are searching for ways to redefine their own brands through sustainability-focused items, services, and customer experiences.
Other key market drivers include rising skincare awareness, abuse of chemicals in products, and others
Key Takeaways from the Organic Cosmetics Market Study
FMI in its latest study has forecast the market to rise at a CAGR of 5.0% between 2021 and 2031
The U.S. will emerge as a key market, accounting for nearly 80% of organic cosmetics market in North America
Growth in the U.K. will remain moderate. FMI forecasts the market to record nearly 1.9% Y-o-Y growth in 2021
While Germany and France too will continue exhibiting demand for organic cosmetics, Italy is expected to emerge as a lucrative pocket in Europe
Japan, China, and South Korea will emerge as key markets for organic cosmetics in East Asia. Of these, Japan is likely to dominate
Key Companies Profiled:
Estee Lauder
L’Oréal Group
WELEDA Inc.
Groupe L’ OCCITANE
KORRES Group
The Clorox Company
The Honest Company
Himalaya Drug Company
Babylist Inc.
Avalon Organics
KORA Organics
To acquire a competitive advantage over other market participants, players are aggressively investing in order to encourage and support product development. The creation of an innovative product portfolio and portfolio expansion is the most popular strategy among the major businesses.
Innovation is the instrument used to entice and persuade consumers to purchase a particular product category. By highlighting a product’s USP, which typically varies from one brand to another, it aids in separating one product from another.
Organic Cosmetics Market by Category
Product Type
Skin Care
Hair Care
Makeup
Body Care
Fragrance
End User
Men
Women
Unisex
Baby
Sales Channel
Hypermarkets/Supermarkets
Convenience Stores
Specialty Stores
Direct Selling
Departmental Stores
Online Retailing
Other Sales Channel
Price Range
Economy
Mid-range
Premium
Region
North America
Latin America
Europe
East Asia
South Asia
Oceania
Middle East and Africa (MEA)
