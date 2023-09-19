Discover more with less. Unmatched specificity and sensitivity deliver translational insights from 1µl of sample.

Uppsala, Sweden, Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Announcing the Olink® Target 48 Mouse Cytokine Panel – the next generation in immunoassays designed to accelerate translational research.

UPPSALA, Sweden, September 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Olink Holding AB (publ) (Nasdaq: OLK) today announced the introduction of Olink® Target 48 Mouse Cytokine Panel, a validated multiplexed protein panel that offers a detailed view of the murine immune system, enabling in-depth disease modelling, longitudinal studies and translational research.

The Olink Target 48 Mouse Cytokine Panel represents a new standard in immunoassays giving researchers the ability to accurately measure 43 carefully selected immune-related proteins using as little as 1µl of sample volume. Offering multiplexing with unparalleled specificity combined with high sensitivity, the T48 Mouse Cytokine panel unlocks true longitudinal studies over multiple timepoints in individual mice. The transparent validation and streamlined workflow maintains the exceptional standards of performance that users have come to expect from Olink.

The addition of a targeted mouse panel with absolute quantification capabilities adds to Olink`s broad portfolio of proteomics solutions. From pre-clinical mouse models to human clinical applications, Olink provides industry-leading solutions encompassing all stages of drug development and disease modelling.

“Olink Target 48 Mouse Cytokine Panel gives scientists the ability to go deeper into preclinical and translational disease research, tackling some of the most important and challenging questions in biology,” said Jon Heimer, CEO of Olink. “The potential this new product brings to the market is exciting. Requiring minimal sample volume, researchers can gain critical insights into the murine immune system over time. Ultimately allowing for more accurate disease modelling and accelerating drug development.”

Olink worked closely with leading researchers to validate the performance of the panel. “We had the privilege of being an early user of the Olink Target 48 Mouse Cytokine panel and were especially impressed with the data produced using our murine samples” said Cuong Nguyen, Associate Professor, Department of Infectious Diseases and Immunology, University of Florida. “What stood out was the remarkable quality of the data it provided. Through its higher multiplexing design, we extracted meaningful results from a comprehensive range of over 40 immune-related biomarkers, all with remarkably minuscule volumes of sera. The sensitivity of the assay undoubtedly sets a new standard. Its performance surpasses other platforms available in the market that we have tried.”

The Olink Target 48 Mouse Cytokine Panel was designed to deliver an in-depth view of cytokine signalling and inflammatory pathways for pre-clinical and translational research. It can be utilized across key application areas to deepen current understanding of molecular pathways involved in the disease initiation and progression. Olink Target 48 Mouse Cytokine Panel is fully compatible with the Olink® Signature Q100, a high performance, auto-calibrated instrument for data readout that facilitates unattended operation. Work efficiency is further increased by the streamlined assay workflow with minimal hands-on time.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (Nasdaq: OLK) is a company dedicated to accelerating proteomics together with the scientific community, across multiple disease areas to enable new discoveries and improve the lives of patients. Olink provides a platform of products and services which are deployed across major pharmaceutical companies and leading clinical and academic institutions to deepen the understanding of real-time human biology and drive 21st century healthcare through actionable and impactful science. The Company was founded in 2016 and is well established across Europe, North America and Asia. Olink is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden.

This press release contains express or implied “forward-looking statements” as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. All statements contained in this release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the words “may,” “might,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “plan,” “outlook,” “objective,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “currently, “ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are described under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 (Commission file number 001-40277) and elsewhere in the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. We caution you that forward-looking statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections for the future, about which we cannot be certain. As a result, the forward-looking statements may not prove to be accurate. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

