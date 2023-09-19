GMO Testing Market Size, Share And Exponential Growth Forecast For 2023-2032

GMO Testing Global Market Report

The Business Research Company's GMO Testing Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 19, 2023

The 'GMO Testing Global Market Report 2023,' presented by The Business Research Company, offers a comprehensive source of information covering all aspects of the GMO testing market. According to TBRC's forecast, the GMO testing market is anticipated to reach $3.24 billion by 2027, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%.

The growth of the GMO testing market can be attributed to the increased production of genetically modified crops. Europe is expected to dominate the GMO testing market share. Leading players in the GMO test market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, SGS S.A., Bureau Veritas SA, Intertek Group PLC, Eurofins Scientific SE, TÜV SÜD AG, and Merieux Nutrisciences Corporation.

Trending GMO Testing Market Trend

A prominent trend in the GMO testing market is technological advancements in farming practices. These advancements include the use of robots, aerial images, temperature and moisture sensors, and GPS technology in farming. These technologies enhance farm profitability, safety, efficiency, and environmental friendliness. Advanced farming practices are particularly beneficial for the production of GM crops to meet the demand and ensure food security.

GMO Testing Market Segments

• By Trait: Stacked, Herbicide Tolerance, Insect Resistance

• By Technology: Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Immunoassay

• By Processed Food Types: Bakery and confectionery, Meat products, Breakfast cereals and snacks, Food additives, Other Processed Food

• By Crop Tested: Corn, Soybean, Rapeseed Or Canola, Potato, Other Crops

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

GMO testing involves the qualification and quantification of genetically modified organisms present in food or feed samples. This ensures compliance with appropriate national and international controls, provides independent verification for confident trade with countries specifying GMO-free products, and helps prevent cross-contamination throughout the supply chain.

GMO Testing Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The GMO Testing Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on market size, drivers and trends, GMO testing kits major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The GMO testing market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

