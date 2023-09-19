Pet Oral Care Market Share is Projected to Reach US$ 17,016.0 Million by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.
The growing knowledge of the benefits of oral hygiene had a positive impact on pet owners that is expected to drive the market trends during the forecasted yearNEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2023, the global pet oral care market is flourishing at a market value of US$ 12,298.5 million. By the end of the forecast period in 2033, it will have reached a market value of US$ 17,016.0 million. During the forecast period, the pet oral care market will conclusively have a CAGR of 3.3%, According to experts at Future Market Insights.
Several drivers are contributors to these pleasantly surprising numbers. Increasing awareness of the importance of pet oral health and its impact on overall well-being has led to a shift towards preventive pet care. As pet ownership rates rise and pets are increasingly considered family members, pet owners are investing in their pets' health, including oral care.
The recommendations of veterinarians and the emphasis on routine dental care have further fueled the demand for oral care products. Additionally, the availability of innovative and convenient pet oral care options, along with the influence of social media and pet influencers, has created greater awareness and understanding of the significance of pet oral care practices.
A collaboration between veterinarians, pet dentists, and manufacturers is evident. This collaboration is used to develop and promote effective oral care solutions. These effective solutions look at potentially curing health challenges faced by pets such as periodontal disease as well.
These drivers, coupled with the expanding pet healthcare industry and the strong human-animal bond, contribute to the steady growth and demand for pet oral care products in the market.
Key Takeaways:
The North American region dominates the pet oral care market with a substantial market share of 6% in 2022, reflecting the region's strong focus on pet health and wellness.
The Europe region commands a notable market share of 7% in the pet oral care market in 2022, highlighting the region's emphasis on comprehensive pet care.
The United States holds a significant market share of 4% in the pet oral care market in 2022, indicating the country's substantial contribution to the industry.
Germany maintains a market share of 8% in the pet oral care market in 2022, highlighting the country's commitment to pet health and hygiene.
Japan accounts for 8% of the market share in the pet oral care market in 2022, reflecting the country's increasing awareness of the importance of pet oral health.
China exhibits a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% in the pet oral care market in 2022, reflecting the country's increasing pet ownership rates and evolving pet care practices.
The United Kingdom showcases a CAGR of 3.2% in the pet oral care market in 2022, reflecting the country's steady growth and demand for pet oral care products.
Competitive Landscape:
Companies in the pet oral care market are seen to be going after strategic alliances and partnerships with other manufacturers with the intention of increasing their product lines and meeting the demands of their rapidly expanding customer base.
These leading pet oral care companies have also adopted new product development as a strategic approach to increase their market presence among consumers. These strategies have increased the popularity of natural and healthy, and organic products and dental chews.
Some leading companies are:
AllAccem Inc.
Colgate- Palmolive Company
Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc
Petzlife Products
imRex Inc.
Virbac
Nestlé S.A.
Merial (Part of Boehringer Ingelheim)
Mars Petcare
Key Segments Covered in Pet Oral Care Industry Research
By Product Type:
Edible Paste
Mouthwash/ Rinse
Toothbrush
Dental Chews/ Gums
Dental Cleaning sprays
By Price Range:
Economical range
Mass range
Premium range
By End Users:
Veterinary speciality
Private vet clinic
Households
Animal Shelter
By Pet type:
Dog
Cat
Bird
Exotic Pet (Rabbit, Bearded Dragon, Horse, etc.)
By Sales Channel:
Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
Multi-Brand Stores
Discount Stores
Pet Speciality Stores
Drug Stores & Pharmacies
Online Retailers
Other Sales Channel
By Region:
North America
Latin America
Europe
East Asia
South Asia
Oceania
MEA
