N.C. Mountain State Fair wraps up a successful run

Total attendance was 147,278 FLETCHER – The N.C. Mountain State Fair wrapped up a successful run with a total attendance of 147,278.

“We measure success in many different ways and by every measure it was a great fair,” said fair general manager Sean McKeon. “We saw a lot of smiles and happy faces, we saw strong numbers in our youth participating in general competitions and livestock shows, we helped give back to the community through our community days and special competitions and the fair helped families create lifelong memories.

“The Western NC Agriculture Center and the Mountain State Fair are receipt-based operations; it receives no appropriations from the state. The money earned at the fair and during the year goes back into the operating fund for the Center, including grounds maintenance and improvements.” New this year was a series of community days designed to highlight and support various groups in the community. Blue Cross Blue Shield sponsored the fair’s Caring for Seniors Day. The company donated $5,000 to support Meals on Wheels in Buncombe County. The Mountain State Fair’s partnership with Ingles and the MANNA Food Bank was also a success. More than 18,000 pounds of canned goods were purchased at local supermarkets and donated by fairgoers in exchange for a record 4,293 admission s tickets donated by the N.C. Mountain State Fair.

Total entries into this year’s fair competitions was 8,493. This included 4,437 general exhibits, 3,420 in livestock shows, 274 in clogging and 20 in the gospel singing competition. The Caps for Cancer competition, sponsored by the Southeastern Animal Fiber Fair, brought in 342 caps that will be distributed by Messino Cancer Centers.

“We can’t thank the community enough for their continuing support of the N.C. Mountain State Fair,” said Kaleb Rathbone, assistant commissioner over Western NC programs. “We have been a tradition for fairgoers, performers and exhibitors since 1994. Adults that use to show livestock at the fair are now bringing their children or grandchildren to show. It’s exciting to see the impact that this event has in our community.” Go ahead and mark your calendars, the 2023 N.C. Mountain State Fair will run Sept. 6-15. -hso-1