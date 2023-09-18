Submit Release
Tritium Announces Timing of Release of 2023 Fiscal Year Financial Results and Conference Call

BRISBANE, Australia, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tritium DCFC Limited (“Tritium” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DCFC), a global leader in direct current (“DC”) fast chargers for electric vehicles (“EVs”), today announced that it will release financial results for the Company’s full 2023 fiscal year, which ended June 30, 2023, before the market opens on Thursday, September 21, 2023. This release will be followed by a conference call for investors at 10:30 AM Eastern time the same day.

The call will feature prepared remarks from Tritium CEO Jane Hunter and CFO Rob Topol. The prepared remarks will be followed by a question and answer session.

The conference call may be accessed via live webcast on a listen-only basis through the link on the News & Events page of the Investor section of Tritium’s website at https://investors.tritiumcharging.com/news-events/events. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call on the Investor section of Tritium’s website.

About Tritium

Founded in 2001, Tritium (NASDAQ: DCFC) designs and manufactures proprietary hardware and software to create advanced and reliable DC fast chargers for electric vehicles. Tritium’s compact and robust chargers are designed to look great on Main Street and thrive in harsh conditions, through technology engineered to be easy to install, own, and use. Tritium is focused on continuous innovation in support of our customers around the world.

For more information, visit tritiumcharging.com

