Dr. Jacqueline Lyons Returns to Cross Medical Group

Dr. Kevin J. Cross and his Philadelphia-Area Cosmetic Surgery Team Welcome Back a Highly Skilled Plastic Surgeon

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cross Medical Group, an esteemed practice offering cosmetic surgery for the Philadelphia area, is excited to announced that they have welcomed experienced plastic surgeon Dr. Jacqueline Lyons back to the team this summer. She returned to the practice as of July 24, 2023.



Dr. Jackie Lyons, who is a Bryn Mawr native, works hand in hand with the practice founder, board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Kevin Cross. The two have complementary approaches to cosmetic procedures, surgical techniques, and enhancing the female body shape. Dr. Lyons specializes in breast surgery and body contouring procedures, including breast augmentation, breast reduction, liposuction, tummy tuck surgery, and Mommy Makeovers. She also provides other surgical and non-surgical cosmetic procedures used for facial rejuvenation, such as BOTOX® and dermal fillers. She is known for her passion, integrity, and keen aesthetic eye.

Dr. Lyons attained her undergraduate degree from the University of Pennsylvania, graduating magna cum laude, then completed medical school at Temple University followed by a residency at the University of Rochester Medical Center in New York. She understands that each patient’s situation is unique and believes in providing the most attentive, personalized care to support patients throughout each stage of the process.

Plastic surgery can be a highly transformative experience that can improve a patient’s physical as well as mental well-being and lead to an overall improvement in their quality of life. A patient’s experience with plastic surgery depends on more than just their final results, but also how well they click with their surgeon and how comfortable they feel working with a particular professional. As one of the few female plastic surgeons in a very male-dominated field, Dr. Lyons offers a unique perspective and approach, with a knowledge of cosmetic concerns women often have and an understanding of their questions from a woman’s point of view.

Cross Medical Group offers various types of surgical and non-surgical cosmetic treatments for the face, breasts, and body, along with minimally invasive injectables, skin rejuvenation and resurfacing options, lasers and lights, body contouring procedures, and more at offices in Philadelphia and Villanova.

For more information about cosmetic surgery, contact Cross Medical Group. Call (215) 561-9100 or submit a contact form to request a consultation.