For International Day of Peace, youth advocates gathered at the Lincoln Memorial to walk for human rights and peace
Youth for Human Rights, the US Institute of Diplomacy and Human Rights, and Miss Africa USA joined in walking to promote human rights in front of the Lincoln Memorial
Despite it being the 75th Anniversary of the UN Declaration of Human Rights, the majority of people don’t know their rights under this document
We want to bring human rights to all starting with awareness of these basic human rights.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In honor of the International Day of Peace 2023 in a world where fundamental human rights are being abused and conflicts created around the world, a group of young advocates gathered at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC, to hold a peaceful walk in support of the 30 rights adopted by the United Nations as the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
— Azhar Haq, President Youth for Human Rights DC Chapter
The group was promoting human rights and urging the implementation of human rights education on a global scale, so these rights can be learned and followed. Led by Youth for Human Rights International (YHRI) and joined by the US Institute of Diplomacy and Human Rights, Miss Africa USA, and Designing for Diversity, the group had tourists and others at the memorial sign a petition urging the teaching of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in schools.
Participants followed the petition signing with a walk to the World War II Memorial. This was very fitting as the human rights violations of World War II were the impetus for the discussions and diplomatic work to create the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
Isabelle Vladiou, founder of the US Institute of Diplomacy and Human Rights (USIDHR), was eager to join the walk. She said, “Human rights light the path to a fairer world, where compassion and justice prevail." The USIDHR teaches courses on human rights laws and regulations and diplomacy.
Azhar Haq, President of the DC Chapter of Youth for Human Rights International and organizer of the walk, explained its purpose, “The walk was designed to be peaceful and positive. We are urging that people learn and teach the Universal Declaration so there is agreement on what those rights are.”
The activists, dressed in blue in support of human rights, informed people who were visiting the memorials about their human rights and the need to protect them.
Lady Kate Atabong Ndi is founder of the Miss Africa USA contest, which is a beauty and involvement contest for young women living in the US from Africa or whose parents are from Africa. Lady Kate is originally from Cameroon and is familiar with human rights issues in Africa. She joined the human rights walk and praised the message: “We want to support human rights and Miss Africa USA delegates always advocate for causes to improve human rights, especially for those who are most vulnerable. The current Miss Africa USA queen, Miss Snit Tewoldemedhin, from Eritrea, is advocating for better access to education for children with Down syndrome through her Designing for Diversity campaign.”
The walk was led by Youth for Human Rights International’s DC Chapter in honor of the International Day of Peace. This year is the 75th anniversary of the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), the document which, when applied, helps to create a human rights culture, whether at the international, national or local level. When the Universal Declaration of Human Rights is taught in schools, children have been found to benefit on the playground and in relationships and start life with a firm human rights ethic.
With the end of World War II and the creation of the United Nations, the international community vowed never to allow gross human rights atrocities to occur again. To that end, on December 10, 1948, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights set out, for the first time, 30 basic human rights to be universally protected. A worldwide awareness campaign was born.
This year, in celebration of the 75th Anniversary of the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights, Youth for Human Rights DC, and other chapters have been promoting the anniversary.
Azhar Haq, the President of the DC Chapter of Youth for Human Rights International and organizer of the walk commented, “Youth for Human Rights International is doing its part to forward the message of the UN Declaration of Human Rights. We want to bring human rights to all, starting with awareness of these basic human rights.”
About Youth for Human Rights:
Youth for Human Rights International (YHRI) is a nonprofit organization with chapters around the world, whose mission is to teach youth about human rights, specifically the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and inspire them to become valuable advocates for tolerance, respect and peace. YHRI teaches human rights education both in the classroom and in nontraditional educational settings such as through international summits, art series, concerts and other interactive community events. Their most recent campaign has included #KnowYour30, with the deliberate purpose of increasing awareness of the 30 human rights every person has – and how they are a part of everyday life. To learn more go to https://www.youthforhumanrights.org.
About USIDHR:
USIDHR is a nonprofit organization established in Washington, DC, with the mission to advance research and education and provide solutions to individuals and organizations to enhance global understanding of diplomacy and human rights. Trusted by thousands of individuals around the world, USIDHR’s programs and training in human rights and diplomacy have been designed to provide professionals with the relevant skills to pursue a career in these fields. Through its humanitarian program, Edu for Every Child, USIDHR provides underprivileged children around the world with educational resources to go to school. Learn more about USIDHR at: https://usidhr.org
About Miss Africa USA:
The Miss Africa USA Pageant is the mother of African pageants in the diaspora. The pageant has transcended from a small state pageant launched in Atlanta, Georgia, in 2005, to one of the most highly anticipated annual community events in the United States of America. The Miss Africa USA Pageant is grooming a new generation of African women leaders, redefining the image of the African woman as one who is beautiful inside and out, intelligent, very savvy and a change agent for her community and the world. The pageant enables African girls in America to shine the spotlight on Africa, tell their stories to the world, inspire one another, build self esteem and share the African pride. Learn more at: https://missafricausa.org/
