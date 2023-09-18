Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,345 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 470,672 in the last 365 days.

Jamf To Host Investor Event During Jamf Nation User Conference

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in managing and securing Apple at work, will host an Investor Event during its Jamf Nation User Conference (JNUC) on Thursday, September 21, 2023 at 8:00am Central Time. During the event, members of Jamf’s leadership team will highlight new and upcoming innovations that will help deliver an experience that users love and organizations trust.

A live webcast of this event will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.jamf.com/.

About Jamf
Jamf’s purpose is to simplify work by helping organizations manage and secure an Apple experience that end users love and organizations trust. Jamf is the only company in the world that provides a complete management and security solution for an Apple-first environment designed to be enterprise secure, consumer simple and protect personal privacy. To learn more, visit: www.jamf.com.

Investor Contacts:
Jennifer Gaumond
Michael Thomas
ir@jamf.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Jamf To Host Investor Event During Jamf Nation User Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more