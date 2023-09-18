Shooting in Northeast DC Leaves Man Dead

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch are investigating a shooting that killed a man in Northeast DC.

On Sunday, September 17, 2023, at approximately 3:52 p.m., members of the Fifth District responded to the 1200 block of Brentwood Road, Northeast for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a man with gunshot wound injuries. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services transported the victim to a local hospital where he died.

The man has been identified as 34-year-old Michael McKinney, of Northeast, DC.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.