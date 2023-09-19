SokuNFT Launches Series A Funding Round to Raise $4M to Expand NFT Marketplace
We're the only marketplace that puts the Creators first, giving them the tools they need to succeed in a rapidly changing environment.”CASPER, WYOMING, UNITED STATE, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The only NFT marketplace that allows users to set referral fees, today announced the launch of its Series A funding round to raise $4M to expand its marketplace and offerings.
— Ryan White, CEO
The company is ahead of the curve in the NFT industry, with a focus on innovation and meeting the needs of its users. SokuNFT is the first NFT marketplace to allow users to set referral fees, which gives users more control over their earnings and helps creators spend more time on creating and less time on marketing.
SokuNFT is also expanding its offerings to include books and music NFTs. The company is already in talks with some major players in these industries, and it expects to start selling books and music NFTs on its platform in the near future.
“We are excited to launch our Series A funding round and to continue expanding our NFT marketplace,” said Ryan White, CEO of SokuNFT. “Our focus on innovation and meeting the needs of our users has helped us to become a leader in the NFT industry. We are confident that this funding round will help us to further expand our marketplace and offerings, and to become the go-to destination for all things NFT.”
The proceeds from the Series A funding round will be used to expand SokuNFT's team, technology, and marketing efforts. The company also plans to use the funds to expand its marketplace to other countries and to develop new features and offerings.
