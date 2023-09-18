Submit Release
St. Albans / Crash / DUI Drug

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 23A2005561                                                  

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jordan Peterson

STATION: St. Albans                     

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 9/18/23 at 1247 hours

STREET: VT Route 108

TOWN: Bakersfield

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: VT Route 36

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Brett Langdell

AGE: 28    

SEAT BELT? N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburgh, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Polaris

VEHICLE MODEL: Sportsman

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Apparently Minor

HOSPITAL: Northwestern Medical Center

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: David Ovitt

AGE: 84   

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfield, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2022

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Tacoma

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Minor front-end

INJURIES: None

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On the above date and time Troopers with the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks responded to the intersection of VT Route 108 at VT Route 36 for the report of a crash involving a truck and ATV. Upon arrival, Troopers identified the operators and observed Langdell to have apparent injuries. Langdell was operating the ATV and collided with the Truck while it was attempting to turn. Langdell was transported to the Northwestern Medical Center by Enosburgh EMS. Troopers observed indicators of drug impairment while interacting with Langdell who was issued a citation for DUI-Drugs.

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A           

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Franklin

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/24/2023  0830 hours      

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

