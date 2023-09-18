St. Albans / Crash / DUI Drug
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23A2005561
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jordan Peterson
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 9/18/23 at 1247 hours
STREET: VT Route 108
TOWN: Bakersfield
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: VT Route 36
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Brett Langdell
AGE: 28
SEAT BELT? N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburgh, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2019
VEHICLE MAKE: Polaris
VEHICLE MODEL: Sportsman
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Apparently Minor
HOSPITAL: Northwestern Medical Center
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: David Ovitt
AGE: 84
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfield, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2022
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Tacoma
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Minor front-end
INJURIES: None
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time Troopers with the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks responded to the intersection of VT Route 108 at VT Route 36 for the report of a crash involving a truck and ATV. Upon arrival, Troopers identified the operators and observed Langdell to have apparent injuries. Langdell was operating the ATV and collided with the Truck while it was attempting to turn. Langdell was transported to the Northwestern Medical Center by Enosburgh EMS. Troopers observed indicators of drug impairment while interacting with Langdell who was issued a citation for DUI-Drugs.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Franklin
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/24/2023 0830 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.