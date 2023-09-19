2talk LLC Awarded a 2023 INTERNET TELEPHONY Hosted VoIP Excellence Award
2talk Hosted VoIP & Cloud PBX Honored For Delivering Exceptional IP Communications Solutions
Customers love the ease of use and all-inclusive transparent pricing. We make it simple for businesses to gain robust functionality that typically slashes phone bills by 60-80%.”REDONDO BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 2talk announced today it has been named an INTERNET TELEPHONY Hosted VoIP Excellence Award winner for 2023.
— Dot Johnstone, CEO 2talk LLC
2talk delivers crystal-clear Hosted VoIP communications powered by an innovative Cloud PBX solution that remove the need for costly on-premise equipment. The feature-packed Cloud PBX includes advanced call management like auto-attendants, call queues, and AI-driven call transcription - all managed through an intuitive Switchboard interface. According to CEO Dot Johnstone, "Customers love the ease of use and all-inclusive transparent pricing. We make it simple for businesses to gain robust functionality that typically slashes phone bills by 60-80%." The platform also provides mobile and desktop softphones with unified communications capabilities. With over a decade of VoIP expertise, 2talk is empowering businesses to maximize their communications potential through hosted VoIP and Cloud PBX solutions.
“Congratulations to 2talk for being honored with an INTERNET TELEPHONY Hosted VoIP Excellence Award for innovation in IP communications. 2talk has consistently demonstrated outstanding quality and has delivered exceptional solutions for its customers,” stated Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC.
The 2023 INTERNET TELEPHONY Hosted VoIP Excellence Award winners will be published on INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine online.
About 2talk
2talk LLC has been delivering crystal-clear Hosted VoIP and feature-rich Cloud PBX solutions to US businesses since 2008. 2talk continues to push boundaries, enhancing its Cloud PBX and UCaaS platforms with advanced yet intuitive call management capabilities like auto-attendants, call queues, Chat, Video, and AI-powered features. This pioneering spirit and customer focus is why over 10,000 businesses trust 2talk for their communications. 2talk's Hosted VoIP and Cloud PBX solutions are enterprise- grade yet accessible, helping organizations across the US unlock their potential. For more information visit 2talk.com. Stay connected with us on Linkedin, Facebook and Twitter by following @2talkUS.
About INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine
INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine has been the IP Communications Authority since 1998TM. Beginning with the first issue in February of 1998, INTERNET TELEPHONY has been providing unbiased views of the complicated converged communications space. INTERNET TELEPHONY offers rich content from solutions-focused editorial content to reviews on products and services from TMC Labs. INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine reaches more than 225,000 readers, including pass-along readers. For more information, please visit www.itmag.com.
About TMC
TMC news and solutions-focused editorial platforms, live events, webinars, and online advertising, TMC provide global buyers with valuable insights for making informed technology purchase decisions and successfully navigating markets.
In turn, leading technology vendors rely on TMC, TMCnet and its family of sites and events for exceptional branding, thought leadership, and lead-generation opportunities.
2talk LLC Contact:
Dot Johnstone
CEO
310-634-1792
dotjohnstone@2talk.com
TMC Contact:
Michelle Connolly
Senior Marketing Manager 203-852-6800, ext. 170
mconnolly@tmcnet.com
Kelly Winters
2talk LLC
+1 310-634-1764
hello@2talk.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn