Cocke County Man Arrested, Charged with Murder of Neighbor

COCKE COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the arrest of a man in connection to a homicide that occurred over the weekend.

On September 17th, at the request of 4th Judicial District Attorney General James Dunn, TBI special agents joined the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a fatal shooting in the 600 block of Baysinger Road in Parrottsville. Upon the arrival of deputies Sunday morning, Mark Burnham (DOB: 3/20/1962) was found deceased. David Kite Moore (DOB: 7/9/57), the victim’s neighbor, was identified as the suspect. Initial attempts to locate Moore were unsuccessful.

On Sunday afternoon, authorities obtained a warrant charging David Moore with First Degree Murder. This morning, he was spotted by law enforcement traveling in the area of Industrial Road in Newport. After a brief pursuit, Moore crashed his vehicle at the intersection of Point Pleasant Road and Emanual Road. He was taken into custody without incident.