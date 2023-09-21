FINANCIAL AND CLIMATE RISK EXPERT AURELE HOUNGBEDJI, PH.D. AWARDED THE DCRO INSTITUTE CERTIFICATE IN RISK GOVERNANCE®
I have appreciated the opportunities I have had to interact with Aurele over many years. He brings a needed financial risk management perspective to climate risk and capital adequacy assessments.”GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, September 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance® to Aurele M. Houngbedji, Ph.D., FRM, PRM, SCR of Washington, DC in the United States.
— David R. Koenig, President and CEO of The DCRO Institute
Aurele leads the integration of climate change-related financial risks into the risk management framework at the IFC – International Finance Corporation. He has been actively involved with the IFC’s Economic Capital framework supporting risk management, capital adequacy, loan pricing, risk-adjusted performance measurement, and other metrics. Aurele took a four-year leave of absence from IFC in 2012 and went to serve as a technical advisor to the president of the Republic of Benin, where he led and coordinated, from the Office of the President, a governmental reforms program designed to improve the investment climate and attract private investment. Before joining IFC, Aurele served as a financial risk officer for the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA) of the World Bank Group and began his career with AmTrust Bank as a Quant. He earned his Ph.D. in Mathematical Finance from the University of Pittsburgh and his M.S. in Applied Mathematics from the Indiana University of Pennsylvania. He holds the PRM designation from the Professional Risk Managers International Association (PRMIA), an FRM and SCR from GARP.
"I have appreciated the opportunities I have had to interact with Aurele at various times over these past two decades, and I especially appreciate his commitment to service," said David R. Koenig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "As he works with boards, executive leadership teams, and government ministers. Aurele brings a needed financial risk management perspective to climate risk and capital adequacy assessments that is enhanced even further by attaining the Certificate in Risk Governance®."
The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk® - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, C-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.
“Continuous professional development through learning is important for risk management leaders,” said Dr. Houngbedji. “The Certificate in Risk Governance program covers key risk management priorities from the board perspective, I recommend it to all fellow seasoned risk professionals and board members.”
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance® program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org.
Read testimonials about the program at www.dcroi.org/testimonials.
About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation, the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance℠. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.℠ Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at david.koenig@dcroi.org.
David R. Koenig
The DCRO Institute
+1 6122861776
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Learn more about the Certificate in Risk Governance® program