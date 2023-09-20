BOARD MEMBER AND QUALIFIED FINANCIAL EXPERT VIRGINIA REYNOLDS PARKER, CFA AWARDED CERTIFICATE IN CYBER RISK GOVERNANCE℠
I have long admired Ginny’s work – she was and is a pioneer in the field of risk management. She will continue to lead others in a positive and impactful way, as she has always done.”GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance℠ to Virginia Reynolds Parker, CFA of Richmond, Virginia, in the United States.
— David R. Koenig, President and CEO of The DCRO Institute
Virginia is a financial services entrepreneur and CEO with over 35 years of experience. She founded Parker Global Strategies, LLC in 1995, a firm that specialized in providing customized solutions for institutional investors in liquid alternative investment strategies across equity, fixed income, foreign exchange, commodity, and derivative markets. She emphasized corporate governance and transparent risk allocation and oversight to attract clients from 15 countries. In addition, she launched three first-ever investment products in Japan. Virginia serves as a board member and co-president of WomenExecs on Boards, a group comprised of alumnae of the Harvard Women on Boards program. Additionally, she serves on boards active in Education, Healthcare, the Arts, and the Environment, including Duke University’s Nicholas School of the Environment, where she is a former Chair and currently serves as an Emeritus member. Virginia is the editor of the book Managing Hedge Fund Risk: Strategies and Insights from Investors, Counterparties, Hedge Funds and Regulators and was inducted to the FX Hall of Fame in 2009. She is a graduate of Duke University and Harvard Business School’s Owner, President, Managers program.
"I have long admired Ginny’s work – she was and is a pioneer in the field of risk management," said David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "It’s my great pleasure to work with her and her colleagues at WomenExecs on Boards and to welcome Ginny to our network of alumni. She will continue to lead others in a positive and impactful way, as she has always done."
The Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance℠ is awarded to those who have completed an extensive education program led by a global suite of board members, leading C-suite technology executives, law enforcement, and intelligence experts, all with deep knowledge of technology and cyber. Candidate knowledge is validated by evaluation across all subjects covered.
"The course has provided me with an excellent foundation to ask the right questions and help oversee cyber security programs for the various boards on which I serve. The educational materials for the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance℠ are very current and thought-provoking. ,” said Ms. Parker.
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance® program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org.
About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation, the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance℠. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.℠ Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
