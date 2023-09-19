Blue Future 2023 to Cover the Waterfront of the Blue Economy with Speakers from Plymouth, MA to Plymouth, UK and Beyond

International lineup features Mass. Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll and experts on marine tech, aquaculture, workforce development, climate resiliency and public policy

PLYMOUTH, MA, USA, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Economic development nonprofit The Plymouth Foundation, today announced the initial lineup of speakers for the second-annual Blue Future Conference 2023, taking place in Plymouth, Massachusetts, Oct. 16-17. The program features keynoters and panelists from both sides of the Atlantic, representing all corners of the blue economy, including marine tech, aquaculture, workforce development, climate resiliency and public policy.

Throughout the conference, participants will be connected with industry leaders and peers from across the region and around the world to test their ideas and build new markets.

“Plymouth is more than our past,” said Stephen Cole, Executive Director of The Plymouth Foundation. “We’re focused on the next 400 years – the Blue Future. We have 37 miles of coastline in a tranquil bay with access to open ocean through the Cape Cod Canal. Our intention for this year’s conference is to open up new markets for new products and services.”

The leadership and learnings begin on Day 1, with an opening keynote address by Massachusetts Lt. Governor Kim Driscoll, whose role as Lt. Governor includes serving as Chair of the Seaport Economic Council, and whose past experience includes serving as Mayor of the seaside city of Salem.

The first day of the conference will also include a “Blue Policy Roundtable” facilitated by Mark Reil, Climate Resiliency and Sustainability Planner for the Town of Plymouth, Massachusetts, featuring a panel of local legislators, including:

• Kathleen LaNatra, Massachusetts State Representative for the 12th Plymouth District

• Matthew Muratore, Massachusetts State Representative for the 1st Plymouth District

• Susan Moran, Massachusetts State Senator for the Plymouth and Barnstable District

• Julian Cyr, Massachusetts State Senator for the Cape and Islands District

• Judith Underwood, Founder, The Blue Institute

• Toby Stapleton PhD, MBA co-founder & Director, Blue Venture Forum

International Expertise, Global Influence

Attendees will also learn from international leaders and policymakers who will share their experiences and expertise regarding aquaculture, marine technology and economic development for the blue future. The conference is pleased to welcome visiting speakers:

• Martin Harley, Cathaoirleach of Donegal County, Ireland

• Garry Martin, Director of Economic Development for Donegal, Ireland

• Declan Gallagher, Founder, Eolas na Mara Teoranta, a visionary entrepreneur who has helped shape the seaweed industry in Ireland and around the world.

• Amanda Ratsey, Head of Economy, Enterprise and Employment for the City of Plymouth, England, who will discuss “Smart Sound Plymouth,” the UK’s premier proving area for designing, testing and developing cutting edge products and services for the marine sector.

Speakers are being added to the conference program each week. For the most current lineup visit: https://www.plymouth-ma.biz/conference-2023/speakers/.

The Blue Future Conference Experience

The Blue Future Conference provides a rich, entertaining, and accessible learning and networking environment. The event embraces Plymouth’s historic side with a logo and mascot, nicknamed Thoreau, which pays homage to Plymouth’s original sea serpent myth.

“People learn best when they’re entertained, so the program is intended to show the breadth of the blue economy, including photography and video art, culinary arts, international trade, and demonstrations of the technology being discussed,” added The Plymouth Foundation’s Cole. “The Plymouth Foundation is excited to help attract and support talent from beyond our shores as we showcase Plymouth’s leadership in the Commonwealth’s Blue Economy.”

Who Should Attend Blue Future Conference 2023

• Owners/employees of traditional marine businesses

• Owners/employees/investors of Marine Tech businesses

• Local and State officials interested in advancing Marine Economy in their areas

• High School Teachers and Students interested in entering the Blue Workforce

• Colleges interested in promoting their technology, engineering and other adjacent skills to this industry and future students

• College Professors and Students who want to learn more about opportunities in Marine businesses

• Lenders who want to know more about supporting the Marine Economy

• Anyone interested in our Marine Economy and its future

For more details on the Blue Future Conference 2023, including Thoreau, sponsorship opportunities and registration, visit https://bit.ly/BlueFuture2023.

About the Plymouth Foundation

The Plymouth Foundation is a private non-profit organization dedicated to enhancing quality of life in the Plymouth, Massachusetts region through smart economic growth. The Foundation actively supports government and private-sector initiatives to attract, retain, and strengthen employment opportunities and increase the community’s commercial and industrial tax base.

Visit https://www.plymouth-ma.biz/ to learn more.

Contact:

Michele Pecoraro

michele@ideazablaze.com

(508) 353-1145