Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Children - Animals book "Little Bella and the Bullies" by T Steele Petry
Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Children - Animals book "Little Bella and the Bullies" by T Steele Petry
Reviewed By Emily-Jane Hills Orford for Readers' Favorite
When Little Bella is adopted by a poor man who lived in the Alps of northern Italy, little did she know that she would be one of a pack of dogs, the other three dogs being much bigger and older. There was little food, as the old man had no money, so the dogs often went hungry. While the older dogs could hunt for food, Little Bella still had to prove her worth. The older dogs resented the new addition, particularly because she was small and, in their opinion, worthless.
They picked on Little Bella and bullied her. Until one day, Little Bella’s smart nose found something unique that would change things around for the old man and his pack of dogs.
T Steele Petry’s picture book story, Little Bella and the Bullies, is a sweet, endearing story that speaks volumes on the issue of bullying and differences. Told in rhyming verse and with beautiful illustrations, the story is very lyrical and touching. The plot follows Little Bella’s adoption and introduction to the old man’s little cabin in the Alps and his big, bully dogs. There will be tears in the eyes of the reader as they feel for Little Bella when she tries to fit in and understand why her differences really matter. All Little Bella wanted, all anyone wants, is to be accepted. All it took was a simple discovery, something that made Little Bella’s uniqueness shine through and be appreciated. This is a beautiful story with a powerful message on accepting differences, for, in the end, we are all different and unique."
