LGI Homes Commences its Premier Sales Event of the Year

Take Advantage of Move-in Ready Inventory During the Make Your Move National Sales Event

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today launched its annual Make Your Move National Sales Event, with special pricing available on select move-in ready homes across both the LGI Homes and Terrata Homes brands. Through its partnership with LGI Mortgage Solutions, LGI Homes is also offering attractive financing options, including rate buydown assistance and builder-paid closing costs.



“We are excited to bring back our popular Make Your Move National Sales Event,” said Eric Lipar, Chief Executive Officer of LGI Homes. “This event gives our customers the opportunity to purchase a beautiful new home while realizing significant savings. Our focus continues to be on making homeownership attainable for first time homebuyers, and this event highlights how we are doing that while also providing the industry’s best customer experience.”

Rachel Eaton, LGI Homes’ Chief Marketing Officer added, “LGI Homes has dedicated the last 20 years to making the dream of homeownership possible for families across the nation. With move-in ready inventory and exceptional financing incentives available during this event, LGI Homes is making that dream more attainable than ever before.”

The Make Your Move Sales Event is running now through October 31st, allowing buyers the opportunity to purchase and close on their new home before the year ends. Interested buyers are encouraged to visit LGIHomes.com/MakeYourMove and contact the community of their choice to learn more about the immediate move-in opportunities available.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 35 markets in 20 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 65,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2023 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

