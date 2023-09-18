Submit Release
Enlight Renewable Energy Releases ESG Report

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enlight Renewable Energy (“Enlight”, NASDAQ: ENLT, TASE: ENLT.TA), a leading global renewable energy platform, today announced the release of its 2021-2022 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report. The report provides an update on Enlight’s ESG policies, initiatives, and performance.

“Our goal at Enlight is to accelerate the global transition to renewable energy through the development of wind, solar and energy storage projects that are moving the world closer to Net Zero. We are demonstrating that we can deliver growth and profitability, generating value for our shareholders while remaining true to our commitment to deliver clean, reliable and affordable energy at scale,” said Gilad Yavetz, CEO of Enlight.

A copy of the ESG report is available on the Enlight website.

About Enlight Renewable Energy
Founded in 2008, Enlight develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. Enlight operates across the three largest renewable segments today: solar, wind and energy storage. A global platform, Enlight operates in the United States, Israel and 9 European countries. Enlight has been traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange since 2010 (TASE: ENLT) and completed its US IPO (NASDAQ: ENLT) in 2023. Learn more at enlightenergy.co.il.

Contacts:
Media Contact:
Rachel Kahn
rachel@blueshirtgroup.com

Investor Contact:
Alex Wellins
alex@blueshirtgroup.com


