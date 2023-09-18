Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,256 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 470,583 in the last 365 days.

NordPass introduced passkey support for iPhone users

LONDON, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With Apple rolling out its latest operating system, iOS 17, today, NordPass announced that its customers are now able to create, store, manage, and share passkeys on mobile Apple devices. To date, this feature was available on desktop apps, web pages, and browser extensions.

“We aim for our customers to experience the best of passkeys from day one of any new technological upgrades delivered in the market. With the new release by Apple, we expanded our offering of passkey-related functionalities, which speeds up the transition from passwords to modern methods of online authentication,” says Sorin Manole, product strategist at NordPass.

Back in June, during the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), Apple announced that with iOS 17 it will allow third-party apps, such as password managers, to save and offer passkeys for apps and websites across the system, including on mobile devices. Without this feature, password managers had their hands tied in bringing their clients fully multi-platform passkey storage that works across all devices, without exception.

With this latest addition being gradually rolled out to all users throughout this week, NordPass’ business and individual customers can create, store, access, manage, and share passkeys on the desktop app, web vault, Firefox and Chrome-based browser extensions, and Apple mobile devices. In the upcoming months, NordPass is also introducing passkey support on mobile devices for Android users, once Google releases its latest operating system.

Storing passkeys in a password manager vs. a device

A passkey is a pair of related keys: public and private. Once a user chooses to login with passkeys to any website or app that supports this technology, their device generates a private key, which is then automatically stored within. While this option is convenient for people using devices of the same ecosystem because passkeys can be synced across gadgets, people having devices of different ecosystems meet limitations.

Creating a passkey in the password manager instead of a device allows access across different devices and operating systems. Additionally, some password managers, including NordPass, allow passkey sharing, which is handy when managing shared accounts.

ABOUT NORDPASS

NordPass is a password manager for both business and consumer clients. It’s powered by the latest technology for the utmost security. Developed with affordability, simplicity, and ease of use in mind, NordPass allows users to access passwords securely on desktop, mobile, and browsers. All passwords are encrypted on the device, so only the user can access them. NordPass was created by the experts behind NordVPN — the advanced security and privacy app trusted by more than 14 million customers worldwide. For more information: nordpass.com.

Contact:
Emilija Gaivenyte
emilija@nordsec.com 


Primary Logo

You just read:

NordPass introduced passkey support for iPhone users

Distribution channels: IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more