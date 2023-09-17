Việt Nam Socio-Economic Forum 2023 to analyse barriers to national economy

VIETNAM, September 17 - HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam Socio-Economic Forum 2023, which is set to take place in Hà Nội on September 19, will identify bottlenecks and barriers to Việt Nam’s economy and propose immediate and long-term solutions, heard a press conference on Sunday.

Themed "Reinforcing internal capacity, generating drivers for growth and sustainable development", the event is expected to welcome more than 400 delegates at physical discussions at the National Conference Hall and connected online with domestic and international academies, universities, speakers and scientists.

The Economic Committee of the National Assembly, the Party Central Economic Committee, Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics and Việt Nam Academy of Social Sciences will co-host the forum.

Nguyễn Minh Sơn, deputy chairman of the National Assembly's Economic Committee, said the delegates will focus their discussions on international tensions, conflicts, geo-economic shifting trends and new challenges to recovery and development of the world’s economy.

They will also analyse economic policies of powers, Việt Nam's priority trading partners and the policy’s impacts on Việt Nam.

The delegates will assess Việt Nam's economy in 2023 and the three-year period from 2021 to 2023.

Bottlenecks and barriers to be put on the discussion table will be related to input - output of markets, investment, export and consumption of the economy, barriers to businesses, real estate markets, financial and monetary markets, science and technology, innovation, education and training, labour, health care, social security.

The forum will also review the implementation of the NA’s resolutions on socio-economic policies and draw experience.

Sơn said opinions and presentations at the forum will serve as a scientific and practical evidence for the NA's Council for Ethnic Affairs and other NA committees and is an important source of input information for NA deputies at the upcoming sixth session of the 15th NA.

The forum will have a plenary session and two thematic sessions on strengthening internal resources, unlocking resources, supporting businesses to overcome difficulties and increasing productivity, ensuring social security in the new context.

Vũ Hồng Thanh, chairman of NA’s Economic Committee, said "Reinforcing internal capacity, generating drivers for growth and sustainable development" has been chosen the theme of this year’s forum given the fact that the global and national economies are facing numerous challenges.

That context requires early short-term response solutions and long-term strategic solutions to enhance endogenous capacity, create growth momentum to help the country take advantage of opportunities, respond to and overcome challenges, unlock resources and promote growth and sustainable development, he said. — VNS