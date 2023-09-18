Submit Release
Tolentino highlights history made by first-ever PH ROTC Games

September 17, 2023

TAGAYTAY CITY -- Senator Francis "Tol" Tolentino highlighted how the inaugural Philippine ROTC Games (PRG) forged history in the historical province of Cavite on Sunday.

During the Mayor's Night of the PRG Luzon Leg, Tolentino underscored the historical significance of the games reflected by the venues of the events.

"Ito na siguro ang isa sa pinakamahahalagang event na nadaluhan ko lalo na ngayong gabing ito, narito tayo sa lugar kung saan nagsimula ang unang Republika ng Asya, ang Cavite," Sen. Tol said.

The Senator further cited the PRG Mindanao Leg opening held in Pershing Plaza in Zamboanga which was named after the father of ROTC program worldwide, General John Pershing.

Sen. Tol also proudly shared how the inaugural ROTC Games is historical in itself.

"This is very special because we will never be able, in our lifetime, to repeat the first ROTC Games. We will only be able to reminisce," he said.

Sen. Tol noted that the ROTC Games, his brainchild, will come back next year.

"This will be repeated next year and we hope to have a better, upscaled ROTC Games," he said.

