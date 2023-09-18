Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính arrives in US

VIETNAM, September 18 - CALIFORNIA — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính arrived in California on September 17 (local time), beginning a working trip to the US to attend the high-level week of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, and to conduct bilateral activities in the country.

During his stay in the US until September 23, the PM is scheduled to attend and address the high-level general debate of UN General Assembly, UN Summits and high-level meetings on global issues such as climate change and pandemic response. He will also engage in bilateral meetings with UN Secretary General, President of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, and leaders of other countries and international organisations.

Within the framework of his bilateral activities in the US, PM Chính will have meetings with the US Vice President, leaders of the US Congress, national security advisor, and some members of the US cabinet. He will meet the Vietnamese community and Vietnamese officials working at UN organisations, visit a number of leading US universities and businesses and the NASDAQ stock exchange, attend Việt Nam-US trade and investment promotion conferences, and witness the signing ceremony of an agreement on establishing a twinned relation between HCM City and New York City.

Chính’s trip holds a great significance, sending out a message of the Party, State and Government of Việt Nam to the US and international friends on a peaceful, cooperative and integrating Việt Nam that is joining more actively, proactively and effectively in global processes, making important contributions to the Việt Nam-UN and Việt Nam-US relations in line with the foreign policy of the 13th National Party Congress. — VNS