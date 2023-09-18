Prime Minister’s visit to China successful, effective: Deputy FM

VIETNAM, September 18 - HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính's visit to attend the 20th China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO) and China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit (CABIS) in Nanning City, China's Guangxi Province, from September 16-17 was successful and effective, said Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyễn Minh Vũ.

Speaking to the press on the visit, Vũ said the trip was a high-level foreign activity with a great significance.

Within about 27 hours in Nanning, PM Chính and his delegation had many effective high-level contacts such as holding talks with Chinese Premier Li Qiang; meeting member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), Secretary of Guangxi Party Committee, and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the People's Congress of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region Liu Ning; attending and delivering a speech at the opening ceremony of CAEXPO and CABIS 20; touring the Việt Nam Trade pavilion and booths at the expo; and receiving representatives of Chinese leading enterprises in the fields of railways, electricity, telecommunications, and construction.

The visit has strengthened bilateral political trust and relations, intensified the practical cooperation between the two countries, and demonstrated Việt Nam's proactive and active contributions to the cooperation within the ASEAN and between the bloc and China, Vũ said.

In addition, the PM also visited and encouraged Vietnamese businesses taking part in the expo, which affirmed the message that the Government, ministries, branches and localities are always ready to accompany and support Vietnamese businesses to reach out to the Chinese market as well as regional and international ones.

Regarding the Vietnamese businesses’ participation in the CAEXPO and CABIS, Deputy FM Vũ highlighted that the Vietnamese pavilion with more than 200 booths on an area of more than 4,000sq.m is the largest among the ASEAN, adding they brought to the events key Vietnamese products such as agricultural products, seafood, processed foods, footwear, household appliances, garments, wooden furniture, and handicrafts.

The large Vietnamese delegation and the contingent of the Vietnamese businesses at the events shows that Việt Nam has attached much importance to as well as the country's need and goodwill in realising its comprehensive and extensive cooperation with China, and with other ASEAN countries, and its potential and position in bilateral and multilateral economic and trade cooperation in the region, the official added.

The Vietnamese delegation and businesses participated actively and made important contributions to the success of the events, Vũ said, stressing that the message by PM Chính on Việt Nam's determination and commitments as well as cooperation proposals concerning the strengthening of connectivity in various fields have won support from other countries.

An active and responsible member of the ASEAN and China's biggest trade partners in the regional bloc, Việt Nam will, together with China and ASEAN members, further bring into play the role and vitality of CAEXPO and CABIS, opening up a new stage and boosting economic cooperation, trade, investment and other fields between the ASEAN and China, bringing practical benefits to the peoples and making active contributions to peace, cooperation and development in the region and the world over, Vũ concluded. — VNS