Party, State leaders pay tribute to Senior Lieutenant General Nguyễn Chí Vịnh

VIETNAM, September 18 - HÀ NỘI — A high-level funeral was held at the National Funeral Hall on Monday morning in Hà Nội for Senior Lieutenant General Nguyễn Chí Vịnh, former deputy minister of national defence, who passed away last Thursday morning after a serious illness.

Delegations from the Party Central Committee, the National Assembly, the President's Office, the Government, the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front, and the Ministry of National Defence paid tribute to the late Senior Lieutenant General.

Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng and Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính sent wreaths to pay their respects.

Writing in the book of condolence, State President Võ Văn Thưởng praised Vịnh for being a defence leader with strategic vision and making many contributions to the common cause of the Party, people and army, especially in the fields of intelligence and defence diplomacy.

National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ expressed his condolences over the passing of Senior Lieutenant General Nguyễn Chí Vịnh, calling him a beloved comrade, brother, and friend.

President of the Cambodian People's Party Samdech Hun Sen, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, Deputy Prime Minister Defence Minister of Laos Gen .Chansamone Chanyalath sent their wreaths to the service.

Vịnh was born on May 15, 1959 in Hà Nội. However, his official background documents say he was born in 1957 as he declared himself two years older to enlist in the army.

From Quảng Điền District, central Thừa Thiên-Huế Province, he is the son of late General Nguyễn Chí Thanh, director of the General Political Department of the Việt Nam People's Army.

During his 12 years working as Deputy Minister of National Defence, Vịnh made many contributions to promoting the development of Việt Nam’s defence diplomacy, for example, in sending forces to participate in UN peacekeeping missions, and organising a series of ASEAN defence and military conferences.

He once said the most successful foreign policy formula is when both sides win.

“If you only think about your own interests, you will fail. But if you do not protect your interests, it will be harmful to the country,” he said.

He was granted a lot of medals and awards from the Party and State. — VNS