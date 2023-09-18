Vice President’s tour boosts bilateral relations with Mozambique, South Africa

VIETNAM, September 18 -

PRETORIA — The official visits to Mozambique and South Africa by Vice President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân from September 10-17 have contributed to speeding up the implementation of the project "Developing relations between Việt Nam and countries in the Middle East - Africa region in 2016-2025”, said Deputy Foreign Minister Lê Thị Thu Hằng.

In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency, Hằng underlined the significance of the visits, saying that they hold importance to Việt Nam and the two African nations.

The visits were steps to strongly implement the foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, cooperation and development, and diversification and multilateralisation of foreign relations set forth by the 13th Party Congress, Hằng said.

They also demonstrated that Việt Nam attaches importance to its relations with Mozambique and South Africa – Việt Nam's two traditional friends in Africa, she went on.

Vice President Xuân's visits marked new milestones in strengthening bilateral relations with the two African countries, Hằng said, noting that they were the first high-level visit by a Vietnamese leader to Mozambique in seven years and to South Africa in four years.

They reflected the determination to further expand and deepen the traditional friendship between Việt Nam and Mozambique, and the partnership for cooperation and development between Việt Nam and South Africa, the official stressed, noting that the visits have achieved positive results across aspects and contributed to further strengthening the political trust between Việt Nam and the two nations.

According to Hằng, leaders of both African nations repeatedly expressed their admiration for Việt Nam's development achievements under the leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV), and underlined their friendship with the Southeast Asian nation.

In Mozambique, Vice President Xuân held talks and met with President Filipe Nyusi who is President of Mozambican Liberation Front (Frelimo), Prime Minister Adriano Maleiane, President of the Assembly of Mozambique Esperanca Laurinda Francisco Nhiuane Bias, Secretary-General of Frelimo Roque Silva, and President of the Municipal Council of Maputo Eneas Comiche.

In South Africa, the Vietnamese leader held talks with South African Deputy President Paul Mashatile, and had meetings with leaders of the South African Communist Party (SACP) and the African National Congress (ANC) Party, and key officials of ministries and sectors.

Leaders of the two countries agreed to increase delegation exchanges and high-level meetings through both Party and State channels; promote the sharing of experience in leadership and state management; enhance the role of bilateral cooperation mechanisms; and negotiate and sign cooperation documents to strengthen the legal framework. They affirmed continued coordination and mutual support at multilateral forums.

Việt Nam supports both Mozambique and South Africa in their cooperation with ASEAN, while the African nations committed to serve as bridges connecting Vietnam and the African Union (AU) and facilitate Việt Nam's access to the African market.

The Vietnamese Vice President’s visits have also created new momentum for economic, investment, and trade cooperation between Việt Nam and the African states, Deputy FM Hằng said.

Việt Nam considers culture as an important channel for strengthening exchange and connectivity between Việt Nam and the African nations, Hang said.

The Deputy FM said she believes that on the basis of common perceptions achieved by leaders of Việt Nam and the African nations, relevant ministries, sectors and agencies of each country will continue to coordinate and take specific measures to elevate the cooperation between Việt Nam and the two countries to new heights, for the sake of the people of all three countries, contributing to peace, stability, cooperation, and development on both continents and around the world. — VNS