Politics academy, ADB seek stronger cooperation

VIETNAM, September 18 -

HÀ NỘI — Politburo member and President of the Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) Nguyễn Xuân Thắng has hosted Asian Development Bank (ADB)’s Country Director for Việt Nam Shantanu Chakraborty in Hà Nội on Monday.

Thắng said he hopes during Chakraborty’s working tenure in Việt Nam, the ADB Country Director will continue to work to maintain and develop the bank’s cooperation with Việt Nam in general and the HCMA in particular.

Affirming that the ADB has always been a reliable partner of the Government and people of Việt Nam over the past 30 years, Thắng noted that it has supported Việt Nam in green transition, optimising the potential of the private sector, and promoting social equality, paving the way for Việt Nam to become an upper middle-income country by 2030.

The HCMA President asked for ADB’s stronger cooperation in implementing strategic research to serve the summary of the 40-year reform of Việt Nam and the building of documents for the 14th National Party Congress, along with researches on the promotion of motivation from regional connectivity in Việt Nam.

For his part, Chakraborty said he is proud of cooperation between the ADB and the Vietnamese Government over the past three decades.

He said the ADB has built a new Country Partnership Strategy (CPS) for Việt Nam in the 2023-26 period, which focuses on promoting the comprehensive and green growth of the country led by the private sector, and the building of a foundation for the country to become an upper middle-income country by 2030. Besides, the ADB has also supported projects related to climate change response.

Highly valuing the partnership between the ADB and the HCMA over the years, Chakraborty affirmed that the academy is one of the important partners of the bank in Việt Nam, especially in the fields of education-training and knowledge management capacity enhancement.

In the time to come, the ADB will concentrate on four input factors for projects in improving the academy’s knowledge management capacity, namely digitalising libraries and access to knowledge and information, modernising learning and knowledge sharing methods, strengthening the capacity to research, publish and upgrade the academy's journals to international standards, and developing a community of learners, researchers and potential students to exchange knowledge and enhance mutual learning. — VNS