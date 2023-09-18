Deputy PM calls for support from Cuban leader for stronger economic ties

VIETNAM, September 18 -

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Lê Minh Khái received Vice President of the Cuban National Assembly (NA) of People’s Power Ana Maria Machado in Hà Nội on Monday, calling for support from the Cuban leader for economic, trade, and investment ties to develop on par with political relations between the two nations.

Khái said that the visit by Machado, who has been in Việt Nam to attend the 9th Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians, demonstrates Cuba’s support for Việt Nam and helps strengthen the special traditional friendship between the two countries.

The trip is even more significant as the two sides are celebrating the 60th founding anniversary of the Cuban Committee for Solidarity with South Việt Nam (September 1963) and 50 years since Cuban leader Fidel Castro Ruz first visited Việt Nam and came to the liberated zone in South Việt Nam (September 1973), he said.

On behalf of the Vietnamese Government, Khái congratulated Cuba on its successful organisation of the G77+China Summit, which had been attended by over 100 international delegations. Vietnamese Deputy PM Trần Hồng Hà attended the event and engaged in a number of multilateral and bilateral activities in the Caribbean nation.

Khái expressed his delight that the Việt Nam-Cuba solidarity and mutual trust have continued growing strongly, practically, and effectively. Dialogue and cooperation mechanisms have been maintained, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic. Relations between the Parties, States, and people of Vietnam and Cuba have been increasingly intensified.

In addition, economic, trade and investment ties have received more attention. Despite many difficulties and challenges, bilateral trade reached US$182 million in 2022. Vietnamese businesses have also gradually expanded investment in Cuba, particularly in the areas where Cuba has advantages such as agriculture and food security, defence - security, culture, education, and science - technology, he noted.

The Deputy PM expressed his hope that in the spirit of both comradeship and fraternity, Việt Nam and Cuba will keep fostering cooperation to promote the practical and result-oriented development of their ties.

For her part, Machado applauded Việt Nam's recent achievements and cooperation in various fields between the two countries, and informed her host about Cuba’s socio-economic situation.

Cuba will continue enhancing relations with Việt Nam in different fields and creating conditions for Vietnamese firms to cooperate, invest, and do business in the country, she affirmed.

Cuba has a contingent of highly experienced experts, not only in healthcare but also in other spheres, Machado said, adding that the Cuban NA will exert all-out efforts to contribute to the bilateral ties for the sake of the two nations' people.

Sharing his guest’s views on the bilateral relations and cooperation, Khai presented some of the Vietnamese Government’s proposals and voiced his hope for support from leaders of the Cuban Party, Government, and NA so as to develop economic, trade, and investment ties on par with their potential and the sound political relations.

Within the cooperation framework and its capacity, the Vietnamese Government will do its utmost to nurture and promote traditional relations, particularly in the fields where they are strong, he said.

The Deputy PM also called on Cuba to continue assisting Vietnamese enterprises to expand investment, production, and business activities and issue a suitable payment mechanism for projects, including the implemented ones in agriculture. — VNS