Bitrise to Showcase the Development Strategies Behind the World’s Leading Mobile Apps at 2023 Mobile DevOps Summit

The Event Will Equip More Than 5,000 Expected Attendees With Expert Insights From Mobile DevOps Leaders at Amazon Web Services, eBay, Reddit, SoFi and More

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bitrise, the Mobile DevOps company whose platform maximizes the overall business impact of apps for the world’s most sophisticated mobile organizations, today announced the complete agenda for its second annual Mobile DevOps Summit, taking place from October 4-5, 2023. The event will gather more than 5,000 attendees to offer a behind-the-scenes look at the mobile app development strategies of leading global companies, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), eBay, Reddit, SoFi, Audible and Skyscanner. Following the success of its inaugural Mobile DevOps Summit last year, Bitrise has extended the 2023 Summit from a one to two-day event and expects to double attendance.

As organizations begin to make the transition from simply having a mobile app option, to having a mobile app that millions of consumers rely on, many find that they must first expand from the original team and practices that got them off the ground. In addition to scaling developer power and productivity, this includes moving away from traditional DevOps operations that don’t allow organizations to adapt for the complexities of the mobile environment. The companies that will succeed at this and outpace competitors will be the ones who already have an intimate understanding of these complexities, and how to mitigate them with a mobile-first approach.

The Mobile DevOps Summit will provide attendees with insights from more than 50 global leaders who have cracked the code on developing some of the world’s leading mobile apps. Sessions will take place across a series of Q&As, hands-on workshops, breakout sessions, fireside chats, panel discussions and success stories, offering real-world examples, tips and strategies for building effective Mobile DevOps teams. The free, online event will stream live beginning at 9:00 a.m. EST/1 p.m. UTC for attendees around the globe.

This year’s agenda features more than 40 sessions designed to help attendees improve their Mobile DevOps workflows, increase automation to enhance developer productivity, and increase the frequency at which they release new app experiences and updates:

- Amazon Web Services’ Specialist Solutions Architect, EC2 Mac Dave Siederer on “Apple @ AWS—CI/CD developer environments on EC2 Mac”.

- eBay’s Director of Native Platform Engineering Wyatt Webb on “Better, stronger, faster CI for developer productivity at eBay”.

- Reddit’s Android Platform Developer Lauren Darcey on “Mobile release engineering @ Reddit”.

- SoFi’s Software Engineer Satyajit Malugu on “Strategies for decoupling mobile changes from deployments”.

- Audible’s Software Development Engineer Charles Pisciotta on “Automating Audible’s iOS release process”.

- Skyscanner’s Principal Software Engineers Michael Tweed and Sergio Moura on “Implementing effective Mobile DevEx at scale”.

“Mobile’s popularity is due in large part to the fact that mobile itself is different from other digital channels. It allows consumers to integrate their device with the larger iOS and Android ecosystems, interact with millions of apps, and have brand new experiences at their fingertips,” said Barnabas Birmacher, CEO at Bitrise. “But each of these differentiators requires its own set of development tools and processes. This year’s Mobile DevOps Summit will gather some of the world’s leading mobile experts to share their own experiences and best practices for navigating the mobile landscape.”

Developers who are interested in attending the Mobile DevOps Summit can register here. Members of the press are also encouraged to attend and can RSVP by contacting bitrise@channelvmedia.com.

About Bitrise

Bitrise is a Mobile DevOps company whose platform is used by more than 6,000 businesses to maximize the business impact of their mobile apps. Working with Bitrise, the world’s most sophisticated mobile organizations, such as Reddit, WISE, Duolingo, Equinox and Philips Hue, get their apps to market faster, improve security and keep up with constantly changing mobile requirements. Bitrise enables companies to automate testing, accelerate build times, and quickly understand how new pieces of code affect live apps.

Bitrise has been recognized by Gartner’s Magic Quadrant™ for DevOps Platforms, and by Forbes as the company powering app creation for 50% of the world’s mobile unicorns.